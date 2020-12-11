PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Two More Realtors® Join Engel & Völkers Belleair’s Hallamek Team


The Kristin Hallamek Team welcomes Welly Garza and Jennifer Jowett.

Belleair Bluffs, FL, December 11, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Engel & Völkers Belleair announced that two more Realtors®, Welly Garza and Jennifer Jowett, have joined as members of the The Hallamek Team. The Hallamek Team now consists of Kristin Hallamek, Broker Associate and Team Leader and real estate advisors Darrien Austin, Jennifer Jowett and Welly Garza.

Hallamek previously received the Diamond Elite Award, a top producing advisor award from Engel & Völkers America in 2020, for achieving one of the highest net commissions and sides closed within the network. She is consistently recognized as one of Engel & Völkers Belleair’s Top Advisors since she joined the firm in 2009.

Kelly Montgomery-Kepler, License Partner and Broker for Engel & Völkers Belleair comments, “Kristin sets an exceptionally strong standard of service, which is evident by her outstanding accomplishments. We are pleased to have Welly and Jennifer, both outstanding advisors who are truly passionate about real estate, join the Hallamek Team!”

To learn more about Engel & Völkers Belleair and its team of Realtors®, visit www.belleair.evrealestate.com.

About Engel & Völkers

Engel & Völkers is one of the world’s leading companies specializing in the sale and lease of premium residential and commercial property. Engel & Völkers currently operates a global network of over 12,500 real estate advisors in more than 900 residential brokerages in 34 countries around the world. Each brokerage is independently owned and operated. Learn more by visiting any of the following sites: www.belleair.evrealestate.com, www.madeirabeach.evrealestate.com.
Contact Information
Engel & Völkers Belleair
Brandi Thomas
727-565-7971
Contact
belleair.evrealestate.com
kelly.kepler@evrealestate.com

