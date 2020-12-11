Press Releases Engel & Völkers Press Release

Two More Realtors® Join Engel & Völkers Belleair's Hallamek Team

The Kristin Hallamek Team welcomes Welly Garza and Jennifer Jowett.

Belleair Bluffs, FL, December 11, 2020 --(



Hallamek previously received the Diamond Elite Award, a top producing advisor award from Engel & Völkers America in 2020, for achieving one of the highest net commissions and sides closed within the network. She is consistently recognized as one of Engel & Völkers Belleair’s Top Advisors since she joined the firm in 2009.



Kelly Montgomery-Kepler, License Partner and Broker for Engel & Völkers Belleair comments, “Kristin sets an exceptionally strong standard of service, which is evident by her outstanding accomplishments. We are pleased to have Welly and Jennifer, both outstanding advisors who are truly passionate about real estate, join the Hallamek Team!”



To learn more about Engel & Völkers Belleair and its team of Realtors®, visit www.belleair.evrealestate.com.



About Engel & Völkers



Brandi Thomas

727-565-7971



belleair.evrealestate.com

kelly.kepler@evrealestate.com



