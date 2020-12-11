Webber Marketing and Consulting Teams Up with Forward Media Partners

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Webber Marketing & Consulting Press Release

Partnership Leverages New Media to Create and Distribute National Battle of the Bands and HBCU Related Programming

Charlotte, NC, December 11, 2020 --



“We are thrilled about our partnership with Forward Media Partners. Their experience and support will help to fuel our mission of enhancing the exposure of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and their marching bands and drive it forward,” says Derek Webber, CEO of Webber Marketing and Consulting, LLC.



FMP will work with WMC to develop new media entertainment content opportunities while leveraging emerging media platforms to elevate the visibility of the NBOTB and expand its reach beyond the physical borders of an in-person event.



“Webber is one of the most dynamic and creative agencies in the industry. They have developed an incredible program with Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and their marching bands, and we are very excited to work with them to maximize its reach and engagement,” says Larry Weitzman, founding partner of Forward Media Partners.



The programming will include a National Battle of the Bands “Salute to HBCU Marching Bands” syndicated TV special to air in February 2021, in addition to a series of events and digital distribution of full-length episodes and highlights of the National Battle of the Bands. This cross-platform approach will reach tens of millions of users who passionately follow HBCU events and are excited to have unique access to HBCU bands.



“What better way to showcase the talent, share the impact and tell the stories of our HBCUs than through the creation of content,” says Webber.



For over eight years, WMC has been spearheading strategic outreach programming which has built bridges between HBCUs and corporations resulting in job creation and scholarship dollars for the HBCU community. This partnership will expand WMC’s digital footprint while continuing to grow their experiential, multicultural and esports strategic platforms.



Back in September, WMC and NBOTB event partner, the Harris County - Houston Sports Authority, announced the rescheduling of the 2020 Cracker Barrel National Battle of the Bands in an effort to prioritize health and safety during the pandemic, with the support of local and NRG Stadium officials, for the weekend of August 27, 2021.



For more information about the NBOTB visit their social media at @NationalBattleOfTheBands (Facebook/Instagram) / @NationalBOTB (Twitter).



About Webber Marketing and Consulting

Webber Marketing & Consulting (WMC), LLC is based in Charlotte, North Carolina and is the largest marketing agency of record for HBCUs specializing in strategic outreach program development, on-site event execution, experiential marketing and media. WMC provides their clients with focused programs that deliver measurable results, improve market position and build for future successes.



About the Cracker Barrel National Battle of the Bands

The event’s mission is to enhance the exposure of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and their marching bands, the roles they play in educating aspiring musicians and developing our future leaders. Event organizers have generated more than $500,000 in scholarships for the participating colleges and universities.



About Forward Media Partners

