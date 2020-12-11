Holiday Video Greetings, Stars of DC Animated, Gotham, Runaways Added to Wizard World Virtual

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Wizard Entertainment, Inc. Press Release

Free Video Q&A Streamed Live On Twitch, YouTube, Facebook; "Gotham" and "Runaways" Live Q&As to be Translated Real-Time Into Japanese For First Two International-Focused Events; Samantha Fox, Eddie Furlong Also Added; Fans Can Purchase Live Video Chats, Recorded Videos, Signed Photos During Events, Accessible via Dedicated Website, Social Platforms for Fans Across the Globe

Celebrity Holiday Video Messages debut this week, affording fans the opportunity to give loved ones and friends the gift of a personalized video from select stars throughout December. To date, James Marsters, David Mazouz, Emily Swallow, George Wyner, James Frain, John Glover, Rick Cosnett, Sean Pertwee and Stephen Tobolowsky are among the celebrities participating.



Also, since Wizard World Virtual Experiences have been enjoyed by fans all over the world, Wizard introduces the first two truly international events this month. On Saturday, December 19 (11 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. PT / 1 p.m. 12/20 Japan JST), the stars of the hit TV series Gotham will conduct their Q&A panel in English but with real-time translation into Japanese. David Mazouz, Robin Lord Taylor, Sean Pertwee and Erin Richards will be part of that special day. Then a week later, on Saturday, December 26, it’s standouts from another huge hit abroad, “Runaways,” (8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT / 10 a.m. 12/20 JST), including Lyrica Okano, Ginny Gardner, Angel Parker, Annie Wersching, James Marsters, Brigid Brannagh, Brittany Ishibashi and Clarissa Thibeaux.



This weekend kicks off with three exciting panels on Saturday. First it’s stars of the DC Animated Universe, including Andrea Romano, Kevin Conroy, Loren Lester, Phil LaMarr, John Glover and Nicholle Tom at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT. Then 1980’s icon Samantha Fox hits the virtual stage at 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT, followed by Eddie Furlong ("Terminator 2: Judgment Day," "Detroit Rock City") at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT.



During each session, the celebrities will participate in a free live moderated video Q&A, followed by one-on-one video chats, recorded videos, virtual photo ops and autographs, customarily one week later. Sessions are accessible to virtual attendees on their computer and mobile devices via http://www.wizardworldvirtual.com.



As part of the events, fans across the globe can:



Submit questions via chat during the free 45-minute panels (open to everyone, no entry fee to watch or submit). Panels available for viewing live or on demand via Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/wizardworldvirtual; YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/wizardworld; and Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/wizardworld/



Participate in a personal, exclusive two-minute live video chat with each celebrity (paid) (vary by celebrity)



Pose for a paid “virtual photo op” with select celebrities



Purchase a recorded video from each star specifying the message if desired



Purchase an autograph on an 8”x10” photo



Pricing varies by item for the individual chat, video and autographs, available on the Website.



Upcoming Wizard World Virtual Experiences



Saturday, December 12, "DC Animated Universe," Andrea Romano, Kevin Conroy, Loren Lester, Phil LaMarr, John Glover, Nicholle Tom · 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT



Saturday, December 12, 80's Icon Samantha Fox ("Touch Me," "I Wanna Have Some Fun") · 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT



Saturday, December 12, Eddie Furlong ("Terminator 2: Judgment Day," "Detroit Rock City") · 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT



Saturday, December 19, "Gotham," David Mazouz, Robin Lord Taylor, Sean Pertwee, Erin Richards · 11 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. PT (Special Edition for Japanese audiences, with live translator. - 1 p.m. Dec. 20 local time in Tokyo)



Saturday, December 26, "Runaways," Lyrica Okano, Ginny Gardner, Angel Parker, Annie Wersching, James Marsters, Brigid Brannagh, Brittany Ishibashi, Clarissa Thibeaux · 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT (Special Edition for Japanese audiences, with live translator. - 10 a.m. Dec. 27 local time in Tokyo)



About Wizard Brands, Inc. (OTCBB: WIZD)

Wizard Brands, Inc. (www.wizardworld.com) produces comic, gaming and pop culture conventions across North America that celebrate the best in pop culture: movies, television, gaming, live entertainment, tech, comics, sci-fi, graphic novels, toys, original art, collectibles, contests and more. A first-class lineup of topical programming and entertainment takes place at each event, with celebrity Q&A's, comics-themed sessions, costume contests, movie screenings, evening parties and more. Wizard World Virtual Experiences powers a content-rich channel that provides fans with the opportunity to enjoy programming and to directly connect with celebrities via a variety of video platforms. Additional initiatives may soon include an augmented touring schedule of Wizard World shows, fixed-site installations, curated e-commerce, and the production and distribution of content both in the U.S. and internationally. 