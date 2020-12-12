Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Janadhar India Press Release

Receive press releases from Janadhar India: By Email RSS Feeds: Janadhar India Starts Survey to Read Voter Pulse for West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021

Janadhar India, an established political consultancy and election strategist, has deployed its team of political analysts in West Bengal to read voters pulse, issues by conducting extensive booth level survey.

Kolkata, India, December 12, 2020 --(



“We have already completed perception study in more than 125 assembly constituencies in West Bengal. We have a great team of political analysts and ground intelligence to get real data up to booth level. We are sure that our current study and insights will help political parties, and candidates fighting upcoming elections to plan their campaign in a right direction,” said Manish Jha, Founder and Psephologist at Janadhar India.



The voter pulse study has been done by 100 cadres (Janadhar India volunteers) at panchayat or ward level covering key influencers, voters and key stake holders from all segment of respective assembly constituency. The analysis has all key parameters like, incumbent government performance, opposition party’s performance, sitting MLA and MP’s performance, competition analysis, voter’s pulse, major issues, incumbency factors, media presence and many more.



About Janadhar India:

Janadhar India is a Political consulting and Election Campaign Management company in Delhi. We have successfully managed and demonstrated best election campaign strategies in recently held Lok Sabha elections and assembly elections in Bihar, Delhi, Jharkhand, Haryana, Maharashtra, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Uttaranchal, Punjab and Gujarat Assembly Elections.



At Janadhar India its core objective is to help clients maintain an authentic and attention-grabbing communication campaign with the voter to help define the ideology of the party and the contestant so that the client is triumphant on the election day. The efficacy of our political and election campaign management and strategy successfully manifested in recent assembly and general elections. Creative and local strategy, election war-room, voter canvassing, cross- platform media combined with cutting-edge advertising and technology, our team's profound expertise is employed to design and deliver all communications of the client/constituent to the end voter.



About Manish Jha:

Manish Jha is a seasoned Psephologist, Political Consultant and Election Strategist in India. He has been demonstrating innovative strategies to win elections. He along with his team has helped individual political aspirants and national and regional political parties in managing successful political campaigns across India.He has been featured on major media channels like Zee News, News18, Nation First News, DD News, Sahara Samay, India News, News X, Nation First News1India, Surya Samachar, Lok Sabha TV, Bhaskar News, News World, Kanak News, News 18 and Kalinga TV. Kolkata, India, December 12, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Janadhar India, has deployed its team of best political analysts to read the pulse of voters in West Bengal. The team has surveyed more than 10 percent of voters’ population in each assembly constituency and got insights like performance of current government and MLA, ground issues, caste equation, influencers and more.“We have already completed perception study in more than 125 assembly constituencies in West Bengal. We have a great team of political analysts and ground intelligence to get real data up to booth level. We are sure that our current study and insights will help political parties, and candidates fighting upcoming elections to plan their campaign in a right direction,” said Manish Jha, Founder and Psephologist at Janadhar India.The voter pulse study has been done by 100 cadres (Janadhar India volunteers) at panchayat or ward level covering key influencers, voters and key stake holders from all segment of respective assembly constituency. The analysis has all key parameters like, incumbent government performance, opposition party’s performance, sitting MLA and MP’s performance, competition analysis, voter’s pulse, major issues, incumbency factors, media presence and many more.About Janadhar India:Janadhar India is a Political consulting and Election Campaign Management company in Delhi. We have successfully managed and demonstrated best election campaign strategies in recently held Lok Sabha elections and assembly elections in Bihar, Delhi, Jharkhand, Haryana, Maharashtra, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Uttaranchal, Punjab and Gujarat Assembly Elections.At Janadhar India its core objective is to help clients maintain an authentic and attention-grabbing communication campaign with the voter to help define the ideology of the party and the contestant so that the client is triumphant on the election day. The efficacy of our political and election campaign management and strategy successfully manifested in recent assembly and general elections. Creative and local strategy, election war-room, voter canvassing, cross- platform media combined with cutting-edge advertising and technology, our team's profound expertise is employed to design and deliver all communications of the client/constituent to the end voter.About Manish Jha:Manish Jha is a seasoned Psephologist, Political Consultant and Election Strategist in India. He has been demonstrating innovative strategies to win elections. He along with his team has helped individual political aspirants and national and regional political parties in managing successful political campaigns across India.He has been featured on major media channels like Zee News, News18, Nation First News, DD News, Sahara Samay, India News, News X, Nation First News1India, Surya Samachar, Lok Sabha TV, Bhaskar News, News World, Kanak News, News 18 and Kalinga TV. Contact Information Janadhar India

Manish Jha

+919205002579



www.janadharindia.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Janadhar India Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend