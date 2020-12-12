Business-Inform Review Magazine (Issue #29, 2020), News from the World of Office Printing and Supplies

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Business-Inform Press Release

More than 30 articles have been published in the magazine’s main sections: Global Industry Leaders, Russian Market Leaders, Standardization and Certification, Marketing, Printing Outsourcing, Information Security and Environmental Safety, Office Equipment and Printing Technology, Printing Supplies and Aftermarket, as well as in the new section, AQCMS News, dedicated to the activities of the Russian based Association of Quality Consumables Manufacturers and Suppliers (AQCMS).



In the Global Industry Leaders section presents articles by Scott Odom (Clover Imaging Group) “Customer Needs to Understand the Value of a Genuine Remanufactured Product,” Volker Kappius (Delacamp AG) “Quality Cannot Be Proclaimed But Needs to Be Proven and Earned” and “Ethos of the Genuine Remanufacturing Industry: Crossroads Ahead,” Jan Hagemann (Integral GmbH) “Focusing On Quality Is The Best Long-Run Strategy In The Market,” Zoltan Matyas (GM Technology) “COVID-19 Shows the World a “Double-Eco Challenge.” At GM We Are Ready to Take It Head On!,” and article by Ninestar Image Tech. Limited “Ninestar’s Product Launch Event Unveils More Opportunities.”



In the Russian Market Leaders section one can find a interviews: Marina Chromova (RMS ltd) “Smart Customer Will Never Chase Dubious Benefits” and Vyacheslav Teslenko (Uniton-Service) “An Educated User Will Be Able to Reverse the Situation in Our Industry.”



In the AQCMS News section one can find a number of AQCMS press-releases: “AQCMS Discusses with the Russian Buyers the New Products of Office Printing Industry,” “Quality Cartridges on the Russian Market – the Requirements towards Products, and the Responsibility of Suppliers,” “AQCMS Discusses with the Russian Buyers the Environmental Issues of Office Printing Industry.”



The Standardization and Certification section presents articles by Ray Stasieczko “Meeting Standards Means Staying Relevant” and Tricia Judge “Static Control Continues to Set High Industry Standards.”



In the Printing Outsourcing section one can find the articles by David Gibbons “5 Steps Revealed to Seize the Cloud Print Advantage” and “MPS Channel Optimistic Despite Impact of COVID-19.”



In the Marketing section one can find the articles by Aaron Leon (LD Products) “E-commerce and the New Normal,” Christine Dunne (Keypoint Intelligence) “Rethinking the Mix of Print Devices Post-COVID,” Louella Fernandes (Quocirca). “COVID-19: Accelerating Print Industry Transformation,” Shirley Ba (IDC) “The Future Trend of Home Office and Covid-19 Pandemic.”



In the Information Security and Environmental Safety section one can find the articles “Is Your Printer a Weak Link in the System of Data Security?” and “Chipjet Solves 3 Most Common Error Messages with HP NeverStop Printers”

In the Office Equipment and Printing Technology section one can find the articles by Graham Galliford “Toner/Laser Supplies Will Continue to Dominate the Desktop Printer Market,” Jarek Yang “Inkjet VS Laser: Inkjet is a Better Business Tool”, and detailed review of technical and functional models of printers/MFPs from Canon, Epson, and Zonewin.



In the Printing Supplies and Aftermarket section presents articles by Mark Dawson “Printer Supplies Opportunities Post COVID-19,” Dhruv Mahajan “New "Make-in-India" Policy —Is this an Opportunity for Printing Consumables?,” Steve Weedon “Disrupting Imaging Supplies in Europe” as well as an article “HYB Update Toner Testing in Their Labs.”



