Benchmark International Successfully Facilitated the Transaction Between Calvin’s Electric and In Charge LLC

Calvin's Electric is based in Dripping Springs, a suburb of Austin, Texas, but the company services Austin and the surrounding area. They work with new home builders such as Ash Creek Homes, Brookfield Residential, Sitterle Homes, and Scott Felder Homes, to name a few.



In Charge LLC began in 2007 and provides residential production construction, custom residential and commercial construction, and retrofit services. In Charge completes jobs that are production or custom and have vast expertise in the areas of electric options, smart home technology, and lighting. In Charge is headquartered in Round Rock, Texas, a suburb of Austin, Texas. Prior to the acquisition of Calvin's Electric, they had seven locations in Texas.



Benchmark International proved value in finding a buyer with experience in the industry through its proprietary multi-medium marketing strategies. Also, Benchmark International incorporated several campaigns with local, regional, and national associations. While clients are often hesitant to meet with local competitors, after speaking with both parties about their goals with a potential transaction, it was abundantly clear that there could be a great fit between them. After much work, we could get both parties in the same room where the great cultural fit emerged.



Deal Associate Amy Alonso commented, "We are excited to see that our client's legacy will remain and prosper through this transaction. We understood that our client was seeking a company that would provide a succession plan for the company's future while also providing a great work environment for their employees. On behalf of Benchmark International, we wish both companies continued success in the future."



Americas: Sam Smoot at +1 (813) 898 2350 / Smoot@BenchmarkIntl.com

Europe: Michael Lawrie at +44 (0)161 359 4400 / Lawrie@BenchmarkIntl.com

Africa: Anthony McCardle at +2721 300 2055 / McCardle@BenchmarkIntl.com



About Benchmark International:



Benchmark International's global offices provide business owners in the middle market and lower middle market with creative, value-maximizing solutions for growing and exiting their businesses. To date, Benchmark International has handled engagements in excess of $6B across various industries worldwide. With decades of global M&A experience, Benchmark International's deal teams, working from offices across the world, have assisted hundreds of owners with achieving their personal objectives and ensuring the continued growth of their businesses.



Website: http://www.benchmarkintl.com/

