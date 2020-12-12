Santana Equipment Adds Service Company

Press Releases Santana Equipment Trading Company Press Release

Santana Equipment Trading Company, a leader in the used material handling equipment market, made a much needed addition by adding a service branch to the company’s portfolio.

North Chicago, IL, December 12, 2020 --(



While this year has been difficult to navigate for all individuals and businesses, it is amazing to be a part of a company that is able to find new ways to grow, and in the process offer more jobs to the community. “We want to employ as many hard workers as possible. By adding a service division, we can now grow our team even more,” says Santana Equipment’s founder Eric Davidson. It will be truly exciting to watch Service Forklifts progress as it enters its first full year of operation in 2021.



For more information about Santana Equipment, visit santanaequipment.com or call 847-775-7400



About Santana Equipment Trading Company

Seth Worthey

623-283-4020



http://www.santanaequipment.com



