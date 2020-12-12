Louisiana Educator Named to National Test Prep Board

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Link Private Tutoring Press Release

A founding member, Laura Link, will serve as the national Communications Director for the NTPA. Link, a certified teacher and founder of Link Private Tutoring, has been providing ACT, SAT and PSAT prep for 12 years. A long-time proponent for equity in test preparation, Link is eager to work with NTPA to promote access to professional and effective test preparation to all students.

The National Test Prep Association (NTPA) announces its appointment of Laura Link, of Link Private Tutoring in Covington, Louisiana to its Board of Directors.



A founding member, Laura Link, will serve as the national Communications Director for the NTPA. Link, a certified teacher and founder of Link Private Tutoring, has been providing ACT, SAT and PSAT prep for 12 years. A long-time proponent for equity in test preparation, Link is eager to work with NTPA to promote access to professional and effective test preparation to all students.



"During the COVID school closures, I was privileged to join a collegial group of test preparation professionals that met weekly throughout the spring and summer via Zoom. We soon realized that a more formal organization could help families and test prep professionals alike," said Link.



The NTPA was created as a response to a call by families, students, schools, and educators for a national organization promoting professional practice of standardized test preparation. Professional standards are critical as students dedicate time and resources to earn test scores that will ensure secondary, post-secondary, and graduate school admission, as well as merit scholarships.



The National Test Prep Association, Inc. (NTPA) is the first and only not-for-profit (status pending) professional organization created to promote the highest ethical standards among individuals who serve students and their families. The mission of the NTPA addresses a number of crucial needs in education:



-to encourage professional development and provide continuing education to its members;

-to advocate for the fair and effective use of standardized tests in the admissions process;

-to promote and monitor professional behavior as stated in the NTPA Code of Ethics; and

-to provide support for test prep providers in the practice of their profession.



“For too long, the public debate about the validity, equity, and ultimate necessity of standardized testing has failed to include the perspectives of those who witness every day the value and opportunity exams offer to students and institutions everywhere,” states Mike Bergin, President of the Board of Directors of the newly-created NTPA. “At last, front line educators have organized to promote ethical standards in instruction; support teachers, tutors, and professionals working with students across the country; and advocate for the responsible use and administration of standardized tests.”



NTPA members have the opportunity to participate in networking opportunities, mentorship, the member directory, professional development, and many other benefits. The NTPA offers membership at the student, individual, and organizational levels.



All National Test Prep Association members subscribe to NTPA’s strict Code of Ethics. Membership in the NTPA assures families and institutions that the educators with whom they work adhere to the highest standards of professional conduct.



Test preparation professionals can learn more about membership here: nationaltestprep.org.



You can learn more about Link Private Tutoring here: www.linkprivatetutoring.com



Contact: Laura Link, 985-260-2620

Laura L. Link

985-260-2620



www.linkprivatetutoring.com



