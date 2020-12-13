ThrottleNet Named Best In Customer Service for 7th Year in a Row by Small Business Monthly

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases ThrottleNet Press Release

Companies selected for Best In Customer Service represent the best of the best in maintaining the highest quality in product and service delivery.

Companies selected for Best In Customer Service represent the best of the best in maintaining the highest quality in product and service delivery. The winning firms are selected based on nominations and comments from clients. The full list of businesses receiving this acknowledgement will appear in the January, 2021 edition of Small Business Monthly.



“Our entire team at ThrottleNet is excited to have once again been recognized as one of the best businesses in St. Louis for customer service. It is a great validation of our ability to consistently deliver high-quality IT services on time and on budget, and do it year after year,” said George Rosenthal, President.



“Our clients say it best and we constantly track their satisfaction. We have received over 158 Google reviews from happy customers with an average score of 4.9 out of 5,” Rosenthal said. “These are customers who, of their own volition, shared their experiences working with our company. Our staff not only helps clients improve their business operations but also saves them money. It is why more and more companies are outsourcing all their technology needs to ThrottleNet.”



ThrottleNet became an open book management company in 2010 and every member of the team shares in the firm’s monthly profits. This, coupled with the fact that customers are not locked into long term agreements, ensures each team member goes above and beyond to provide the best customer service in the industry. For additional information visit www.throttlenet.com



About ThrottleNet, Inc.

Steve Turner

314-205-0800



throttlenet.com



