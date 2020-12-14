Canidium, Sales Performance Management (SPM) and Configure, Price, Quote (CPQ) Leader, Received an SAP Lenny Reward for Best Employee Training Program

Press Releases Canidium Press Release

About Canidium: Canidium is a market leader, and the most experienced consultancy with SAP Sales Cloud. In 2018 and 2019, we led with the most SAP Sales Cloud deployments. An added benefit for our customers is our competitive pricing, giving you the most ROI and helping you speed toward increased sales and revenue. We have global teams and coverage, with multilingual consultants. Our relationship with SAP, in addition to our pre-existing relationship with CallidusCloud, provides decades of domain and solution experience for our customers. Most of our customers find our expertise invaluable and trust us with Managed Services even after an implementation. These strong relationships have achieved quantified benefits like 90%+ reduction in compensation processing time, 50%+ improvements in the efficiency of the administrative staff, and a 40% sustained revenue increase; That is how we measure success. San Francisco, CA, December 14, 2020 --( PR.com )-- SAP Litmos recently announced that Canidium has been named a Lenny Awards winner for Best Employee Training Program, on its annual Lenny Awards 2020 list. The Lenny Awards celebrate exceptional businesses using training to create positive experiences for customers every day.Canidium, an SAP Implementation Partner and Customer Experience (CX) 2020 Partner of the Year, created their Learning Program Management Office (LPMO) in July of 2014. The objective was to train new members of the team, as well as to continue the learning journey beyond onboarding as business needs shifted and software evolved.Given the diversity of training topics related to products and tools in the SAP Sales Cloud/SPM ecosystem, not to mention non-technical business skills, coupled with a geographically dispersed workforce, Canidium required a more dynamic and agile way to train, beyond traditional classroom methods. On top of that, in a SaaS environment, it is critical to remain up to date on the latest releases, features, and enhancements.“Litmos has been key in driving the success of our learning program and business, allowing Canidium to train groups or individuals on a fluid, dynamic schedule, and maintain up-to-date content across a variety of topics,” said Canidium’s Learning Program Manager, Rodney Ray.With a company of just over 100 people, Canidium has utilized Litmos to drive success within the company, customers, and their SAP partnership. As Canidium continues to grow, a sustained focus on training is key for ongoing success in these areas.Contact: marketing@canidium.comAbout Canidium: Canidium is a market leader, and the most experienced consultancy with SAP Sales Cloud. In 2018 and 2019, we led with the most SAP Sales Cloud deployments. An added benefit for our customers is our competitive pricing, giving you the most ROI and helping you speed toward increased sales and revenue. We have global teams and coverage, with multilingual consultants. Our relationship with SAP, in addition to our pre-existing relationship with CallidusCloud, provides decades of domain and solution experience for our customers. Most of our customers find our expertise invaluable and trust us with Managed Services even after an implementation. These strong relationships have achieved quantified benefits like 90%+ reduction in compensation processing time, 50%+ improvements in the efficiency of the administrative staff, and a 40% sustained revenue increase; That is how we measure success. Contact Information Canidium

