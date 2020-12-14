Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases doc.PEACE Press Release

Receive press releases from doc.PEACE: By Email RSS Feeds: Empowerment Guru, doc.PEACE Delivers Dynamic Live Trainings to Build the Global Community

Doctor by trade, Spoken Word Artist at heart, Empowerment Guru and best-selling author releases new trainings to help build the global community. These trainings are now available to join live and watch the replay inside Impact Speakers Connect, an inclusive group created for transformation seekers and achievers.

San Diego, CA, December 14, 2020 --(



- Forms connections with otherwise "strangers"

- Bridges the gap between stranger and friend

- Builds the global community



doc.PEACE leads live trainings and workshops on how wellness experts can build a thriving business and grow their global community organically by sharing their Soul Story on other people’s platforms.



“My story is no better than yours,” says doc.PEACE. “The only difference is I'm holding a mic and telling it.”



Welcome opportunities to share your truth. doc.PEACE believes that getting the visibility one needs to build their global community can be broken down into 3 simple steps:



1) Craft your soul story & integrate your journey into your core message

2) Find your platform

3) Outreach, make the connection & get booked



GOLDen Sessions was designed by doc.PEACE to



- Connect transformation seekers and achievers

- Empower confidence of wellness experts to clearly define and align with their purpose

- Hold space for daring conversations about the pursuit of dreams

- Equip transformation seekers with knowledge and strategies to make their success inevitable

- And much, much more



Many people go through life believing they do not have anything to share. But everyone has distinct gifts and talents. There is no one exactly like another. Through doc.PEACE’s trainings on Soul Story Crafting for Business Expansion, attendees learn how a soul story builds connections and authentic relationships - the key to building a global community. There is immense power and substantial peace in sharing these stories.



To learn more about GOLDen Sessions and join this free community of transformation seekers and achievers, please visit here: bit.ly/joindocpeace



Please contact us at: shineon@docpeaceofmind.com to schedule a complementary discovery session to jumpstart your transformational journey.



About doc.PEACE

Dr. Peace Uche is doc.PEACE, a Doctor of Pharmacy, Transformational Rhythmic Speaker, and Empowerment Guru who has guided hundreds of women in creating a life they deserve and desire by owning their innate gifts & talents and pursuing their passions.



Get it going: Her mission is to help 1000 women clearly define their purpose & confidently advance towards that purpose and to help 1000 more wellness experts create an online offer, craft their signature talk & share their compelling message on any platform to grow their business organically.



doc.PEACE envisions a world of unity and seeks to accomplish this vision by helping others shine their light. Her steadfast motto is "Together we thrive."



Find and share doc.PEACE’s inspiring and uplifting flows on YouTube and IGTV.



For more information, visit docPEACEofMind.com.



Connect via social media @doc.PEACE (Instagram) for free doses of inspiration.



Peace Uche

619-363-5490



www.docpeaceofmind.com/

@doc.PEACE (Instagram)



