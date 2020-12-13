Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases doc.PEACE Press Release

Receive press releases from doc.PEACE: By Email RSS Feeds: Lauren Turton, Business Coach for Aspiring Female Entrepreneurs, to Appear on GOLDen Sessions with doc.PEACE

Certified business coach and give-back advocate, Lauren Turton to be featured on GOLDen Sessions with doc.PEACE on Wednesday, December 16, 2020 at 12 PM PST. GOLDen Sessions is weekly program inside Impact Speakers Connect, an inclusive group created by doc.PEACE for transformation seekers and achievers to make success inevitable.

San Diego, CA, December 13, 2020 --(



Turton is the creator of Soul Career Clarity, an 8 Step Formula that helps women breakthrough to their next level of success. She is also a partner at Ciao Ciao Piadina, an Italian restaurant located in La Jolla, California.Turton founded At Least One Day A Month, which works with small nonprofits based in San Diego to help them raise awareness for their cause. Furthermore, she is Vice President of Help The Kani, a volunteer-based nonprofit that helps provide children in India education and essential services so they can be self-sufficient upon adulthood.



On Wednesday, December 16, 2020, at 12 PM PST Turton will be featured on GOLDen Sessions with doc.PEACE sharing how to create content that connects and converts.



“People buy brands that they know, like and trust,” says Turton. “So, you need to be a brand they know, like, and trust. How can you make that happen? Create and post content that connects with your audience so they can be converted into your clients.”



Plus while she's in the GOLDen chair she'll answer these key questions about her GOLDen attributes, because hey, this is GOLDen Sessions.



Who she is --- what makes her GOLD, a Genuine Original, Loving, Dreamer

What she does --- how she shares her GOLDen attributes

and Why she do what she does --- how sharing her GOLD light brings out the GOLD in others



GOLDen Sessions was designed by doc.PEACE to



- Connect transformation seekers and achievers

- Empower confidence of wellness experts to clearly define and align with their purpose

- Hold space for daring conversations about the pursuit of dreams

- Equip transformation seekers with knowledge and strategies to make their success inevitable

- And much, much more



To learn more about GOLDen Sessions and join this free community of transformation seekers and achievers, please visit here: bit.ly/joindocpeace



To connect with featured guest, Lauren Turton, visit @laurenturton (Instagram)



Please contact us at: shineon@docpeaceofmind.com to schedule a complementary discovery session to jumpstart your transformational journey.



About doc.PEACE

Dr. Peace Uche is doc.PEACE, a Doctor of Pharmacy, Transformational Rhythmic Speaker, and Empowerment Guru who has guided hundreds of women in creating a life they deserve and desire by owning their innate gifts & talents and pursuing their passions.



Get it going: Her mission is to help 1000 women clearly define their purpose & confidently advance towards that purpose and to help 1000 more wellness experts create an online offer, craft their signature talk & share their compelling message on any platform to grow their business organically.



doc.PEACE envisions a world of unity and seeks to accomplish this vision by helping others shine their light. Her steadfast motto is "Together we thrive."



Find and share doc.PEACE’s inspiring and uplifting flows on YouTube and IGTV.



For more information, visit docPEACEofMind.com.



Connect via social media @doc.PEACE (Instagram) for free doses of inspiration.



doc.PEACE hosts live weekly trainings on Wednesdays at 12 pm PST. Go to bit.ly/joindocpeace to register for these transformative sessions. San Diego, CA, December 13, 2020 --( PR.com )-- GOLDen Sessions with doc.PEACE announces a new guest - Lauren Turton. Turton is a certified business coach for aspiring female entrepreneurs who shines her GOLDen attributes in so many ways! Incredibly knowledgeable, experienced, and clairvoyant,Turton has her hands in so many amazing ventures.Turton is the creator of Soul Career Clarity, an 8 Step Formula that helps women breakthrough to their next level of success. She is also a partner at Ciao Ciao Piadina, an Italian restaurant located in La Jolla, California.Turton founded At Least One Day A Month, which works with small nonprofits based in San Diego to help them raise awareness for their cause. Furthermore, she is Vice President of Help The Kani, a volunteer-based nonprofit that helps provide children in India education and essential services so they can be self-sufficient upon adulthood.On Wednesday, December 16, 2020, at 12 PM PST Turton will be featured on GOLDen Sessions with doc.PEACE sharing how to create content that connects and converts.“People buy brands that they know, like and trust,” says Turton. “So, you need to be a brand they know, like, and trust. How can you make that happen? Create and post content that connects with your audience so they can be converted into your clients.”Plus while she's in the GOLDen chair she'll answer these key questions about her GOLDen attributes, because hey, this is GOLDen Sessions.Who she is --- what makes her GOLD, a Genuine Original, Loving, DreamerWhat she does --- how she shares her GOLDen attributesand Why she do what she does --- how sharing her GOLD light brings out the GOLD in othersGOLDen Sessions was designed by doc.PEACE to- Connect transformation seekers and achievers- Empower confidence of wellness experts to clearly define and align with their purpose- Hold space for daring conversations about the pursuit of dreams- Equip transformation seekers with knowledge and strategies to make their success inevitable- And much, much moreTo learn more about GOLDen Sessions and join this free community of transformation seekers and achievers, please visit here: bit.ly/joindocpeaceTo connect with featured guest, Lauren Turton, visit @laurenturton (Instagram)Please contact us at: shineon@docpeaceofmind.com to schedule a complementary discovery session to jumpstart your transformational journey.About doc.PEACEDr. Peace Uche is doc.PEACE, a Doctor of Pharmacy, Transformational Rhythmic Speaker, and Empowerment Guru who has guided hundreds of women in creating a life they deserve and desire by owning their innate gifts & talents and pursuing their passions.Get it going: Her mission is to help 1000 women clearly define their purpose & confidently advance towards that purpose and to help 1000 more wellness experts create an online offer, craft their signature talk & share their compelling message on any platform to grow their business organically.doc.PEACE envisions a world of unity and seeks to accomplish this vision by helping others shine their light. Her steadfast motto is "Together we thrive."Find and share doc.PEACE’s inspiring and uplifting flows on YouTube and IGTV.For more information, visit docPEACEofMind.com.Connect via social media @doc.PEACE (Instagram) for free doses of inspiration.doc.PEACE hosts live weekly trainings on Wednesdays at 12 pm PST. Go to bit.ly/joindocpeace to register for these transformative sessions. Contact Information doc.PEACE

Peace Uche

619-363-5490



www.docpeaceofmind.com/

@doc.PEACE (Instagram)



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from doc.PEACE Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend