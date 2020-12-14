PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Status Group International Corporation

Status Group International Welcomes New Private Investors - Investor Gatekeeper Services Now Available


For the first time in five years, Status Group International (SGIC) opens its doors to interview new private capital investors for acceptance into their coveted Gatekeeper service.

lslip Terrace, NY, December 14, 2020 --(PR.com)-- “Our exclusive group of private investors has access to our ongoing, global deal-flow while we protect their confidentiality and security. We only facilitate those projects specifically in their wheelhouse, packaged and presented to their parameters,” said Allan Goldner, CEO at Status Group International (SGIC).

COVID-19 has derailed many investors and other private capital groups. SGIC projects a banner 2021 to begin Post-Covid and is focused now to augment their in-house capital reservoir by an additional $1b or more. Companies worldwide have been reimagining their vision to regain market share and build their brand, and while commercial banking continues to drag, private capital is responding to the opportunities ahead.

Status Group International (SGIC)’s commitment to small business with essential business services and private capital has proven to be what is sorely needed at this time and in preparation for the coming post-Covid resurgence. Review the services now available at www.statusgroupinternational.com.

Founded in 2007, Status Group International (SGIC) is a small business and startup leader in private capital facilitation of over $2b in 2019-2020. The Company provides deliverables client confidentiality and satisfaction.

For more information:
Allan Goldner
702-465-3700
mailto:agoldner@statusgroupinternational.com www.statusgroupinternational.com
