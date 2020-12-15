Vectra Bank to Break Ground on New Corporate Center at Belleview Station

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Vectra Bank Colorado Press Release

Littleton, CO, December 15, 2020 --(



The 127,000 RSF, nine-story, mixed-use building, scheduled to open in December 2022, will bring together more than 200 employees from across the metro area to serve Vectra’s customers and facilitate the bank’s future growth.



“We’re excited to begin laying the foundation for our new corporate center at I-25 and Belleview,” says Bruce Alexander, CEO of Vectra Bank. “We know this has been a challenging time for many, and we’re confident, and hopeful, in the future of Colorado and we look forward to celebrating the building process with our employees, our customers and our community.”



Prominent within its architecturally distinctive design, the new Vectra Corporate Center will offer expansive views, the latest in energy-efficiency, sustainability and green construction, collaborative spacing for employees, state-of-the-art technology and the utmost attention to health, wellness, safety, accessibility and security. A hallmark feature includes a 4,300 RSF conference center set up to accommodate employee training as well as public events. Beyond four floors of office space and four floors of parking, the Vectra Corporate Center will also house one floor of commercial retail space including a Vectra Bank branch as an amenity for employees as well as the public.



The Vectra Corporate Center will be located across the street from the Belleview Light Rail Station in a vibrant and growing neighborhood of Denver proximate to restaurants, cultural venues, business services and residential options.



“We've been working with leading real estate development firm Confluent Development and architecture firm Open Studio Architecture to incorporate a number of unique, modern features for our employees and the general public,” continued Alexander. “Throughout this project, we remain committed to our customers, to our employees, to Colorado, and to our shareholders while we confidently move forward to build a corporate center that will serve at the center of our bank – supporting operations, and our brand promise of ‘Big Enough to Count / Small Enough to Care’ – today and in the years ahead.”



The groundbreaking, which will be celebrated virtually in accordance with COVID-19 in-person limitations, will include remarks by Vectra Bank and Zions Bancorporation officers, who will point to the bank’s long-time commitment to Denver and the state of Colorado – providing access to capital and financing for small businesses, consumers, and commercial and corporate real estate projects.



For more information and details on the project, please visit Vectra Corporate Center.



About Vectra

About Vectra

With assets of $3 billion, Vectra Bank Colorado is a proactive, customer-focused organization dedicated to real relationship banking. Part of the Zions Bancorporation (NASDAQ: ZION) family of banks, Vectra serves Colorado's small, middle-market and corporate business clients with 35 locations throughout Colorado, and one in Farmington, New Mexico. The bank's website address is www.VectraBank.com.

