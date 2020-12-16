Adobe Make Jigsaw24 One of Four

Press Releases Jigsaw24 Press Release

Nottingham, United Kingdom, December 16, 2020 --(



The news means schools, colleges, universities and other education institutions can benefit from an even stronger level of service from the company thanks to the additional support it will receive from Adobe.



They will also be able to take advantage of up-to-date advice and insight from Jigsaw24’s education experts, who will receive extra training support from Adobe.



Jigsaw24 is already an Adobe Platinum Reseller, holding the highest accreditation available from Adobe for B2B providers.



But the new education-specific accreditation recognises a long history of providing Adobe solutions in the sector.



Luke Bexon, Adobe Product Manager at Jigsaw24, said: “For more than 25 years, we have helped hundreds of education customers to take advantage of Adobe’s excellent teaching and learning tools like Creative Cloud, Premiere Pro and Spark.



“Being one of just four UK-based Adobe Education Elite Partners reflects this experience and expertise, and will mean we can continue to provide great value, curriculum-enhancing technology for customers old and new.”



Jigsaw24 supports teaching and learning by offering devices, IT services, staff training, classroom displays, software subscriptions, networking solutions and more.



For more information about Jigsaw24 and its work in the education sector, visit https://www.jigsaw24.com/industries/education.



For more information, contact Victoria Baxter on 07824 427 862 or victoria.baxter@Jigsaw24.com.



Notes to editors:



Victoria Baxter

+44 7825 427 862



jigsaw24.com



