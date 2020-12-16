Florida Outreach Center for the Blind Expands Training Program

Press Releases Florida Outreach Center for the Blind,... Press Release

Palm Springs, FL, December 16, 2020 --(



Over the next two years, the $60,000 grant will provide resources needed to offer essential training and support to individuals with vision loss. According to the American Community Survey, over 33,000 people in Palm Beach County are visually impaired, and many of those have lost their vision due to eye conditions such as age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy and glaucoma. Thanks to partners like Quantum Foundation, visually impaired members of our community can continue to have access to training programs needed to live to their fullest potential as contributing members in our community. Classes include instruction in independent living, mobility, Braille, computers, and assistive technology. The skills learned in these classes allow students with vision loss to maintain their independence, health, and safety, and improve their quality of life.



“We appreciate the support and generosity of Quantum Foundation,” said Carolyn Lapp, executive director of Florida Outreach Center for the Blind, Inc. “As a blind person involved in the day to day operations of FOCB, I am fortunate to see first-hand how the training that students receive teaches skills and fosters independent living.”



FOCB was established in 2003 with the mission to develop and administer programs that will integrate blind and visually impaired persons into the social, economic, and spiritual lives of their community. Last year, more than 200 visually impaired persons in Palm Beach County participated in FOCB’s programs and services.



“We are happy to provide funding for Florida Outreach Center for the Blind as Quantum aims to fund organizations and initiatives that are working to change trajectories of life outcomes,” said Eric Kelly, president of Quantum Foundation. “We believe that health is not simply the absence of illness but it is a positive state of physical and mental well-being and FOCB works to provide that for its clients.”



