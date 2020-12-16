Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases SMi Group Press Release

Receive press releases from SMi Group: By Email RSS Feeds: What to Expect at 12th Annual Air Mission Planning & Support Conference in April 2021

SMi Reports: Registration is open for SMi’s 12th Annual Air Mission Planning and Support 2020 and the brochure is available to download.

London, United Kingdom, December 16, 2020 --(



The conference will further delve on strategic and technological developments in the field of air mission planning and support and will bring together key military planning and operations chiefs, aircraft operators and leading aerospace industry representatives to discuss a range of issues and topics including air power projection, digital information management, cyber capabilities and joint/multi-domain operations.



They are pleased to announce the chairman for the two-day conference is Group Captain (ret’d) Robert Daisley, Former PM Joint Operational Doctrine, Joint Forces Command and proudly sponsored by Airbus and Thinklogical.



This virtual conference is free access for all active military and government personnel and £999 for commercial attendees. If you wish to attend you can register at http://www.airmissionplanning.co.uk/PR1



Highlights for the 2021 Conference include:

• New for 2021: Review the latest priorities in military air mission planning and support with briefings from the Royal Air Force, US Air Force, Royal Canadian Air Force, Italian Air Force and other international military organisations.

• Presentations will cover several themes and topics in detail such as: 5th/6th Generation fighter integration, legacy aircraft & systems interoperability, joint-domain operations planning, C2/C4ISR structure optimisation, EW/Cyber threats in EMS degraded environments, data management/distribution and much more.

• Participate in discussions and debates with military strategists, platform operators and technical specialists, as well as representatives from key industry solutions providers.



Virtual Conference Benefits include:

• Network virtually: Create a profile and connect with other attendees, speakers, sponsors and media partners.

• Watch live briefings: Get online access to the latest strategies and case studies from your market.

• View on-demand: Re-watch presentations or catchup on those you missed, up to 6 months after the event has taken place.

• Learn in safety: Stay informed on the market and broaden learning opportunities from the comfort of your own home, without the added costs of travel or overnight stays.



The conference brochure with the full agenda and speaker line-up will be released soon. Register at http://www.airmissionplanning.co.uk/PR1



For sponsorship and exhibition queries please contact Sadia Malick, Director at smalick@smi-online.co.uk or call +44 (0) 20 7827 6748.



For media queries please contact Simi Sapal at ssapal@smi-online.co.uk or call +44 (0) 20 7827 6162.



Air Mission Planning and Support

20 – 21 April 2021

Virtual Conference: Online Access Only

http://www.airmissionplanning.co.uk/PR1



About SMi Group:

Simi Sapal

+44 (0) 20 7827 6162



http://www.airmissionplanning.co.uk/PR1



