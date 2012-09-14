Press Releases PARTTEAM & OEMKIOSKS Press Release

Receive press releases from PARTTEAM & OEMKIOSKS: By Email RSS Feeds: PARTTEAM & OEMKIOSKS Presents ClusterWall, the Ideal Tool for Remote Work

ClusterWall is a platform that allows you to aggregate content.

Vila Nova de Famalicão, Portugal, December 16, 2020 --(



ClusterWall from PARTTEAM & OEMKIOSKS is ideal for remote work, as it is a platform that allows you to aggregate content (blog, articles, documents, videos, photographs, white papers, notices, tweets, etc.). Besides allowing the creation, management and optimization of customized content experiences, in an easy and intuitive way, ClusterWall allows the remote communication between all the company's employees.



As companies experience the need to implement remote work, it is realized that the value of technology is undeniable when it comes to connection and productivity. With simple click, scroll and zoom actions, everyone will have immediate access to documents and published information from home. The possibility of creating categories and themes, as well as an advanced search engine, make the contents easily searchable.



ClusterWall also allows the publication of an unlimited number of information, as the user chooses the content he wants to consume. This content, in turn, is organized by cluster, making user navigation easier.



Given the remote working mode, it is important to have access to tools that not only help to shorten the distances between teams, but also allow easier and more efficient management of each other's tasks. Whatever the structure of the company, ClusterWall can gather the most important functionalities within an organization:



- Social Media;

- Interaction;

- Digital signature;

- Document management;

- Screensaver;

- Customization;

- Responsive system.



Since remote work can be a challenge, especially in aspects such as team management, PARTTEAM & OEMKIOSKS wants, with ClusterWall, to simplify communication, so that working time at home is well used.



Take a look at https://oemkiosks.com/?page=news&news=clusterwall-the-ideal-tool-for-remote-work



The future is happening.



Photo: https://ibb.co/bB7zVtW Vila Nova de Famalicão, Portugal, December 16, 2020 --( PR.com )-- For organizations that have had to adapt their routines to the fact that employees work from home, there are challenges that have to be overcome to make this an equally productive period.ClusterWall from PARTTEAM & OEMKIOSKS is ideal for remote work, as it is a platform that allows you to aggregate content (blog, articles, documents, videos, photographs, white papers, notices, tweets, etc.). Besides allowing the creation, management and optimization of customized content experiences, in an easy and intuitive way, ClusterWall allows the remote communication between all the company's employees.As companies experience the need to implement remote work, it is realized that the value of technology is undeniable when it comes to connection and productivity. With simple click, scroll and zoom actions, everyone will have immediate access to documents and published information from home. The possibility of creating categories and themes, as well as an advanced search engine, make the contents easily searchable.ClusterWall also allows the publication of an unlimited number of information, as the user chooses the content he wants to consume. This content, in turn, is organized by cluster, making user navigation easier.Given the remote working mode, it is important to have access to tools that not only help to shorten the distances between teams, but also allow easier and more efficient management of each other's tasks. Whatever the structure of the company, ClusterWall can gather the most important functionalities within an organization:- Social Media;- Interaction;- Digital signature;- Document management;- Screensaver;- Customization;- Responsive system.Since remote work can be a challenge, especially in aspects such as team management, PARTTEAM & OEMKIOSKS wants, with ClusterWall, to simplify communication, so that working time at home is well used.Take a look at https://oemkiosks.com/?page=news&news=clusterwall-the-ideal-tool-for-remote-workThe future is happening.Photo: https://ibb.co/bB7zVtW Contact Information PARTTEAM & OEMKIOSKS

Miguel Soares

+351 304 501 710



oemkiosks.com/



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from PARTTEAM & OEMKIOSKS