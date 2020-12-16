J. Dudley Goodlette Named Chairman of Naples Ethics Commission



The Ethics Commission, which was overwhelmingly approved by over 70% of City voters in August 2020, has the authority and responsibility to develop and draft an amended Ethics Code, to advise the City Council in all ethical matters, to recommend proposed ordinances or resolutions, and to provide training in state and local ethics to all persons covered by the Ethics Code. Goodlette shares that he is “looking forward to working collegially with the members of the Ethics Commission to pursue the goals established by referendum.”



“Dudley’s participation in the work of the Ethics Commission continues his lifetime of service to the community in so many areas,” commented Russell Schropp, Managing Attorney for Henderson Franklin. Goodlette serves on the Board of Directors for the Winged Foot Scholarship Foundation and Quest. He previously served as Interim President of Edison State College (n/k/a Florida SouthWestern State College), was a member and former Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Florida Gulf Coast University, and was a member of the Board of International College (now Hodges University). Goodlette also served as Chair of the Greater Naples Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors.



Goodlette is also Chair of Florida Lawyers Mutual Insurance Company’s Underwriting Committee, Executive Committee, Business Development Committee, and Nominating Committee. He served on the Florida Bar Board of Governors, was a member of the 20th Judicial Circuit Judicial Nomination Commission, and was Chairman of the Real Estate Certification Committee.



Goodlette is a former member of the Florida House of Representatives and also served as Chief of Staff to the Speaker of the Florida House. In recognition of his efforts for spearheading the passage of the Florida Access to Civil Legal Assistance, he received the Medal of Honor from the Florida Bar Foundation.



Goodlette has received numerous accolades throughout his distinguished career, including most recently honored as one of Collier County’s most influential business leaders by Naples Illustrated magazine in the “Naples 100.” He was also named honored as Naples Daily News’ Citizen of the Year, Hodges University’s Humanitarian of the Year, Boys & Girls Club of Collier County’s Man of the Year, and was inducted into the Junior Achievement Business Leadership Hall of Fame.



Goodlette received his undergraduate degree from Eastern Kentucky University, and his law degree from the University of Florida College of Law. He may be reached at dudley.goodlette@henlaw.com or by phone at 239-344-1388.



Contact Information Henderson, Franklin, Starnes & Holt, P.A.
Gail Lamarche
239-344-1100
www.henlaw.com

