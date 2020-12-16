MSI Press' New Release: Weekly Soul: 52 Meditations on Meaningful, Joyful and Peaceful Living

Hollister, CA, December 16, 2020 --(PR.com
)-- "Weekly Soul" is a collection of 52 meditations on meaningful, joyful and peaceful living. The meditations begin with thought-provoking quotations from a range of people - writers, journalists, theologians, musicians and artists, activists - and touch on themes of Miracles, Aliveness, Purpose, Laughter and Joy, Presence/Mindfulness, Activism, Acceptance, Gratitude, Forgiveness, Creativity, Civility and Hope.
Each meditation also offers:
· Dr. Craigie’s stories and commentary;
· questions for individual and group reflection;
· suggestions for daily follow-up; and
· biographical background on the quotation authors.
Unique in its formatting and content, "Weekly Soul" brings together research and inspiration - a winning combination that will keep you coming back each week for another infusion of this delightful mixture.
In "Weekly Soul," readers will find a year’s worth of affirmation and engaging exploration of wholeness and well-being.
"A treasure trove of humane and timeless wisdom. Informational and inspirational, these meditations will assist you in living joyfully, meaningfully, and gracefully."
- Robert Emmons, Ph.D.
Professor of Psychology, University of California, Davis