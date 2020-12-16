MSI Press' New Release: Weekly Soul: 52 Meditations on Meaningful, Joyful and Peaceful Living

Professor of Psychology, University of California, Davis Hollister, CA, December 16, 2020 --( PR.com )-- "Weekly Soul" is a collection of 52 meditations on meaningful, joyful and peaceful living. The meditations begin with thought-provoking quotations from a range of people - writers, journalists, theologians, musicians and artists, activists - and touch on themes of Miracles, Aliveness, Purpose, Laughter and Joy, Presence/Mindfulness, Activism, Acceptance, Gratitude, Forgiveness, Creativity, Civility and Hope.Each meditation also offers:· Dr. Craigie’s stories and commentary;· questions for individual and group reflection;· suggestions for daily follow-up; and· biographical background on the quotation authors.Unique in its formatting and content, "Weekly Soul" brings together research and inspiration - a winning combination that will keep you coming back each week for another infusion of this delightful mixture.In "Weekly Soul," readers will find a year’s worth of affirmation and engaging exploration of wholeness and well-being."A treasure trove of humane and timeless wisdom. Informational and inspirational, these meditations will assist you in living joyfully, meaningfully, and gracefully."- Robert Emmons, Ph.D.Professor of Psychology, University of California, Davis