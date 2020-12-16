Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Axiomtek Press Release

Receive press releases from Axiomtek: By Email RSS Feeds: Axiomtek Recognized as a Solutions Plus Partner of the Intel® Network Builders Winner's Circle for the Third Consecutive Year

City of Industry, CA, December 16, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Axiomtek, a leading designer and manufacturer of innovative, high performance and reliable PC-based industrial computer products, is awarded an Intel® Network Builders Winner's Circle Solutions Plus Partner of the year 2020-2021. This honor recognizes the company contribution to accelerating the digital transformation of 5G, uCPE, SD-WAN and SDN/NFV network security appliances.A Solutions Plus Partner of the Intel® Network Builders Winner's Circle are recognized for enabling perfect integration of software and hardware that has become an important requirement for a new generation of industrial automation applications and enhanced cyber protection. Axiomtek has been at the forefront of the industry, developing solutions that serve both operations and information technologies. The company offers a wide variety of network communication platforms to increase operational efficiency and enhance information technology security. The iNA series products can operate in the harsh environments at the edge such as inside a factory while the NA series products are recognized for its high reliability for use in virtualized, cloud-ready or edge applications and ease of integration with 5G commercial products."We are proud to be recognized as a Solutions Plus Partner of the Intel® Network Builders Winner's Circle again this year. The network has brought the real value to our customers and ecosystems with its proven compatibility with related technologies via its pre-validation and pre-integration processes," said Joyce Wu, a product manager of Network Computing Platform Division at Axiomtek. "The concepts of Industry 4.0, the Internet of Things and smart manufacturing are continuing to be the way of the future. And for over 30 years, Axiomtek has gained viable experience to help support these concepts. Our innovative culture has helped us develop and launch a full range of highly integrated network appliance platforms with advanced features. We also have capabilities to provide seamless integration of software and hardware - and offer great value-added assistance to our customers."For more information, please visit us.axiomtek.com or contact us at solutions@axiomtek.com.About Axiomtek Co., Ltd.Axiomtek Co., Ltd. established in 1990, is one of the world's leading designers/manufacturers of industrial computer products. Axiomtek designs and manufactures a wide range of industrial computer solutions such as single board computers, embedded systems, IoT gateway devices, touch panel computers for different industries including transportation, medical, industrial automation, energy, digital signage, network appliances, gaming and retail/POS/Kiosks.Axiomtek USA headquarters is located in City of Industry, Calif. Established in 1994, the subsidiary incorporates product integration, logistics and a wide range of services including design assistance. Axiomtek Systems in Methuen, MA, the company's Eastern regional headquarters, has added a high level of expertise on COTS integration and design engineering, and a variety of value-added services to Axiomtek USA's comprehensive suite of capabilities.As an associate member of the Intel® Internet of Things Solutions Alliance, Axiomtek continuously develops and delivers cutting edge solutions based on the latest Intel® platforms.

Larry Wu

1-888-462-9466



us.axiomtek.com



