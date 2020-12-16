SRB Botanica Announces New Moon Collection

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases SRB Botanica Press Release

Noted Author, Artist Stephanie Rose Bird Teams Up with Actress Daughter to Craft Healing, Responsibly Sourced Body and Hair Care Products.

SRB Botanica is a Black-woman-owned, mother and daughter company headquartered in Chicago. The founders have diverse and extraordinary backgrounds. Mom Stephanie Rose Bird is a well-loved author of several non-fiction books as well as a novel that published earlier this year. The multi-talented herbalist is also a visual artist, with her paintings having been exhibited nationally and internationally. Daughter Olivia Bird is a gifted actress and stunt woman who has appeared in numerous television shows (including Empire and Chicago Fire) and movies. Following in her mother’s footsteps, Olivia is also an avid herb gardener, herbalist, healer and nature lover. chicago, IL, December 16, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Herbal product company SRB Botanica, led by mother-daughter duo Stephanie Rose Bird and Olivia Bird, has announced the release of their New Moon Collection of body and hair products, timed to coincide with December’s new moon.The products in the collection make fabulous holiday gifts.Loco for Coco is a simple, old-fashioned handmade cold-processed soap handcrafted from chocolate, cocoa butter and coconut oil with distilled water and lye, and featuring a patchouli lavender scent. Cacao has many phytonutrients and minerals that are great for the skin.Hair potion Palm-made was crafted with four words in mind: modern, healthy, strong, hair. Palm-made yields better hair health through the skilled combination of venerable essential oils such as ylang ylang and rosemary with Organic African Shea butter and the hair maestro, Ethiopian Abyssinian oil, which are blended with softening grape seed oil and emollient, vitamin-rich lanolin to bring magical results.Morning Ritual is a soap featuring Avena sativa, commonly known as oats. This “clean” soap has no additives such as essential oils, coloring or preservatives, making it more amenable to those with allergies. Even though the soap doesn’t contain added fragrance, it still has the earthy scent of a warm bowl of oatmeal. Oat is revered for its healthful, skin-soothing abilities. People have used oats in personal care to ease eczema, hives, and even diaper rash for a very long time.The Luisas’ Castile Soap is a luxurious soap named after the founders’ foremothers, two of whom were named Luisa. This soap is a beautiful warm beige color, which it gets from skin-softening calendula flowers, nutrient-dense goat’s milk and the yellow of beeswax. The scent is reminiscent of a flower in the woods. Ylang-ylang, pine, Somalian myrrh, and a proprietary blend of essential oils come together to provide an unforgettable aromatic experience the Luisas would have loved.Also included in the New Moon Collection are the new Magick body and face elixirs, carefully crafted blends of healing oils and extracts such as Moroccan argan oil, jojoba extract, hemp seed oil, and more. Each formulation is designed specifically to meet the needs of body and facial skin, as well as the spirit.SRB Botanica is a Black-woman-owned, mother and daughter company headquartered in Chicago. The founders have diverse and extraordinary backgrounds. Mom Stephanie Rose Bird is a well-loved author of several non-fiction books as well as a novel that published earlier this year. The multi-talented herbalist is also a visual artist, with her paintings having been exhibited nationally and internationally. Daughter Olivia Bird is a gifted actress and stunt woman who has appeared in numerous television shows (including Empire and Chicago Fire) and movies. Following in her mother’s footsteps, Olivia is also an avid herb gardener, herbalist, healer and nature lover. Contact Information SRB Botanica

