Press Releases Compassion Up Press Release

Receive press releases from Compassion Up: By Email RSS Feeds: Compassion Up Online Shopping Mall Announces Free Nationwide Marketing for Small Business Owners

Dallas, TX, December 16, 2020 --(



Free national marketing for local small business owners selling online.



Introducing Compassion Up, Online Shopping Redefined, whereby simply shopping online people are supporting worthy causes in return at no extra charge.



"Compassion Up is currently raising funds to support the COVID-19 relief by directing funds to Feeding America Food Bank. Fifty million-plus Americans are facing food insecurity, including over 17 million kids,” Co-Founder Dustin Seva stated and added, “We are generating donations when people shop our online venue where we have partnered with many large online retailers, our goal is to launch a large Online Mall in March 2021, where we direct our daily earnings to worthy charities and organizations, that is what our current crowdfunding campaign is raising funds for."



To help all small businesses selling online, Compassion Up is offering free marketing on their website for all local small business owners. This is very advantageous as Compassion up has plans for nationwide commercials combined with online & offline marketing starting Spring 2021. This will no doubt help small businesses as their offer will be placed on the Compassion Up website free of charge, benefiting from nationwide marketing.



Their mission is to help as many people, charities, animals, and worthy organizations as possible daily donating 20% of earnings monthly without fail. Additionally, they will have the ability to step in during emergencies by raising money for weather events or any other unexpected occurrences/ happenings. To take advantage of their free marketing for small business owners on their current and new website launching Spring 2021 visit their website @ compassionup.com.



You can also be a part of the Compassion Up Online Mall Launch by donating to their crowdfunding campaign helping to create a daily movement of helping other also @ compassionup.com.



Dustin Seva

214-482-7845

compassionup@gmail.com

compassionup.com Dallas, TX, December 16, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Compassion Up, shopping to help others, currently aiding in COVID-19 relief with every purchase made.Free national marketing for local small business owners selling online.Introducing Compassion Up, Online Shopping Redefined, whereby simply shopping online people are supporting worthy causes in return at no extra charge."Compassion Up is currently raising funds to support the COVID-19 relief by directing funds to Feeding America Food Bank. Fifty million-plus Americans are facing food insecurity, including over 17 million kids,” Co-Founder Dustin Seva stated and added, “We are generating donations when people shop our online venue where we have partnered with many large online retailers, our goal is to launch a large Online Mall in March 2021, where we direct our daily earnings to worthy charities and organizations, that is what our current crowdfunding campaign is raising funds for."To help all small businesses selling online, Compassion Up is offering free marketing on their website for all local small business owners. This is very advantageous as Compassion up has plans for nationwide commercials combined with online & offline marketing starting Spring 2021. This will no doubt help small businesses as their offer will be placed on the Compassion Up website free of charge, benefiting from nationwide marketing.Their mission is to help as many people, charities, animals, and worthy organizations as possible daily donating 20% of earnings monthly without fail. Additionally, they will have the ability to step in during emergencies by raising money for weather events or any other unexpected occurrences/ happenings. To take advantage of their free marketing for small business owners on their current and new website launching Spring 2021 visit their website @ compassionup.com.You can also be a part of the Compassion Up Online Mall Launch by donating to their crowdfunding campaign helping to create a daily movement of helping other also @ compassionup.com.Dustin Seva214-482-7845compassionup@gmail.comcompassionup.com Contact Information Compassion Up

Dustin Seva

214-482-7845



www.compassionup.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Compassion Up