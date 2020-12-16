Misfits Gaming Group Becomes First Esports Organization to Partner with ESPAT TV’s Creative Collective

Press Releases ESPAT TV Press Release

“The opportunity to partner with such a respected organization, which truly aligns with our brand vision, has been a pleasure,” says Dante Simpson, CEO and co-founder of ESPAT TV “Working with the Misfits Gaming Group, aligned with the ESPAT TV Creative Collective, to redefine and amplify the fan’s content experience has amazing implications for the future of gaming, esports and entertainment. Our expanded relationship will offer no shortage of opportunities to get closer to the gamers, the team and the titles.” New York, NY, December 16, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Misfits Gaming Group (MGG) announced today that it will be joining ESPAT TV’s Creative Collective, and lending its media representation rights across all properties for streaming services and distribution. Misfits Gaming is among a prestigious roster of creators, filmmakers, producers, and marketing specialists participating in the Creative Collective that includes Ridley Scott Creative Group’s family of companies (RSA Films, Scott Free Films, Black Dog Films, and Darling); sports and esports event, movie, and television production company PRG; esports and gaming community-focused content creator and Esports Stadium Austin owner Esports Locker; video production and content creation firm Unbridled Media; and TikTok-focused agency Movers & Shakers.“While their focus remains on the gaming and esports industry, ESPAT TV‘s influence and prominence spans much further; and that’s why we are extremely proud to call them a partner,” said Ben Spoont, CEO and co-founder of Misfits Gaming Group. “Their distribution is second-to-none and collectively, we look forward to continuing to push the industry forward by reaching new audiences, and creating content that esports fans are excited to watch.”Misfits Gaming has competed in some of the most successful video game titles worldwide and are permanent partners in three franchised esports leagues: Riot Games' League of Legends European Championship (Misfits Gaming), Activision-Blizzard's Overwatch League (Florida Mayhem), and Activision-Blizzard's Call of Duty League (Florida Mutineers). Further, as esports continues to gain prominence around the world and infiltrate the broader lifestyle industry, MGG will utilize meaningful partnerships, such as with ESPAT TV, to assist in the continued growth of the industry as a whole.“The opportunity to partner with such a respected organization, which truly aligns with our brand vision, has been a pleasure,” says Dante Simpson, CEO and co-founder of ESPAT TV “Working with the Misfits Gaming Group, aligned with the ESPAT TV Creative Collective, to redefine and amplify the fan’s content experience has amazing implications for the future of gaming, esports and entertainment. Our expanded relationship will offer no shortage of opportunities to get closer to the gamers, the team and the titles.” Contact Information ESPAT TV

