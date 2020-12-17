Softline & Softline AG Join Forces to Grow Internationally

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Softline Group Press Release

Softline, a leading global IT solutions and services provider operating in more than 50+ countries, has acquired a share of 63,38 percent of Softline AG, an international IT consulting company focusing on Software Asset Management (SAM) and IT Asset Management (ITAM), Cloud and Future Datacenter, Information- and IT-Security, as well as Digital Workplace.

Leipzig, Germany, December 17, 2020



Softline and Softline AG were not associated before acquisition.



Sharing the same name, Softline AG is a very successful IT consulting and Services business with operations in Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, and the United Kingdom. With over 200 IT consultants, they have an enviable reputation and presence in the Gartner leadership quadrants for SAM and managed services. This represents a significant step for Softline in establishing a presence in Western Europe to enhance and grow their international reputation and presence.



Softline AG’s consulting capabilities in Software Asset Management and related areas are essential for the management of cloud and increasingly complex software licensing. Their approach helps procurement and vendor management leaders to evaluate and identify tools and strategies that effectively manage and support IT.



Igor Borovikov, Chairman of Softline, said, “We are very excited about the new approach with Softline AG, it provides access to substantial expertise and skills that combined with our Go To Market Sales coverage around the world offers huge growth opportunities for the two companies. It is an important strategic step into Europe and the Globalisation of our business.”



"Softline is an internationally active IT service company with more than 4,500 employees, which not only understands our business, but is also successfully active in over 50 countries worldwide. The future access to the regions, markets, and customers of Softline Group provides us with completely new growth and development opportunities based on our expertise and experience, especially in our core portfolio areas SAM and ITAM, Cloud, IT-Security and Digital Workplace. We are valued for our extensive expertise and experience, particularly in the area of Software Asset Management but also in our other core portfolio elements. We will continue with the execution of our three-year plan that started in 2020, now with even more potential for joint international growth and a high probability of overachieving our plans set for the future," says Martin Schaletzky, CEO of Softline AG.



“Our opportunity is to leverage Softline AG’s Subject Matter Experts and Pre-Sales support to underpin Softline Go To Market strengths in our International business (in Eastern Europe, APAC, India and LATAM) in order to expand and grow our consulting and professional services capabilities. “We look forward to collaborating with the Softline AG leadership team to take full advantage of the growth we see in SAM and related Services worldwide,” Roy Harding, President Softline International.



Initially, the companies will partner on joint Go to Market engagements as plans to expand and further align on common best practice develop. “The two companies share a common philosophy of customer focus, quality, and talent development. Together, there are substantial opportunities for people to learn new skills, develop new offerings, and build experience to capture the International and Global growth opportunities that exist,” Sergey Chernovolenko, Global CEO Softline.



About Softline

Softline is a leading global Information Technology solutions and services provider focused on emerging markets of Eastern Europe, Americas, and Asia. Softline helps customers achieve digital transformation and protect their businesses with cybersecurity technologies. Softline’s services include end-to-end technology solutions, public and private clouds, software and hardware provisioning and broad array of associated services. Softline’s 2019 turnover exceeded $1.54 Billion US dollars with sales growth 13.2% in the Group of Companies. Softline has offices in 50 countries and 95 cities worldwide. With more than 25 years of distinguished history Softline has managed to grow rapidly while consolidating technology expertise and a business model encompassing all emerging markets.



Softline has partnership with more than 3000 software and hardware manufacturers and has highest partner status with all our key partners. Softline provides a unique marketing and sales channel for our partners in all the markets where we operate. Softline is always customer centric and provides brand independent solutions which best serve customer’s needs. Find out more about Softline at: www.softline.com.



About Softline AG

The Softline Group (Softline AG) is a Europe-wide, sustainably growing IT consulting company focusing on Software & IT Asset Management (SAM/ITAM), Cloud and Future Data Center Information- and IT Security as well as Digital Workplace. Always pursuing one goal – to achieve compliance, control and cost savings for their customers' IT.



