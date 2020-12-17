Press Releases Engel & Völkers Press Release

Receive press releases from Engel & Völkers: By Email RSS Feeds: Local Real Estate Shops Host Small Outside Rooftop Holiday Celebration

Engel & Völkers luxury real estate shops use protective measures to host a safe event.

Madeira Beach, FL, December 17, 2020 --(



Cherie Pattishall, GRI, CNE, CLHMS, CAM, e-Pro, Broker and Michael Wyckoff, GRI, CRB, PPMC, CDPE, CNE, and Managing Broker of Engel & Völkers Madeira Beach joined Engel & Völkers Belleair brokers, Kelly Montgomery-Kepler and Steve Kepler to host the Christmas Happy Hour for their shop’s Realtors® and staff, along with their spouses. “The event went very well! It is a special time of the year to reflect on the holidays, good friends and clients, as well as the year’s accomplishments. Clients are the main source of that success, so although they weren’t able to attend, keeping the gathering small, we look forward to showing them our gratitude in many other ways,” says Pattishall.



To learn more about Engel & Völkers and its team of advisors, visit www.madeirabeach.evrealestate.com and www.belleair.evrealestate.com.



About Engel & Völkers



Engel & Völkers is one of the world’s leading companies specializing in the sale and lease of premium residential and commercial property. Engel & Völkers currently operates a global network of over 13,300 real estate advisors in more than 940 residential brokerages in 34 countries around the world. Each brokerage is independently owned and operated. Learn more by visiting any of the following sites: www.madeirabeach.evrealestate.com, www.belleair.evrealestate.com. Madeira Beach, FL, December 17, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Always selecting new dining places within the Tampa Bay area in order to support multiple local businesses while further growing the presence of Engel & Völkers real estate advisors in the community, the Engel & Völkers Madeira Beach and the Engel & Völkers Belleair luxury real estate shops’ brokers selected Clearwater Beach, FL’s spacious, outdoor, rooftop restaurant at the EDGE Hotel, known for their signature glass panel pool overlooking the Gulf of Mexico. This location was carefully chosen to host the company’s annual Christmas celebration so COVID-19 guidelines and additional protective measures would be adhered to while still allowing for an enjoyable social gathering.Cherie Pattishall, GRI, CNE, CLHMS, CAM, e-Pro, Broker and Michael Wyckoff, GRI, CRB, PPMC, CDPE, CNE, and Managing Broker of Engel & Völkers Madeira Beach joined Engel & Völkers Belleair brokers, Kelly Montgomery-Kepler and Steve Kepler to host the Christmas Happy Hour for their shop’s Realtors® and staff, along with their spouses. “The event went very well! It is a special time of the year to reflect on the holidays, good friends and clients, as well as the year’s accomplishments. Clients are the main source of that success, so although they weren’t able to attend, keeping the gathering small, we look forward to showing them our gratitude in many other ways,” says Pattishall.To learn more about Engel & Völkers and its team of advisors, visit www.madeirabeach.evrealestate.com and www.belleair.evrealestate.com.About Engel & VölkersEngel & Völkers is one of the world’s leading companies specializing in the sale and lease of premium residential and commercial property. Engel & Völkers currently operates a global network of over 13,300 real estate advisors in more than 940 residential brokerages in 34 countries around the world. Each brokerage is independently owned and operated. Learn more by visiting any of the following sites: www.madeirabeach.evrealestate.com, www.belleair.evrealestate.com. Contact Information Engel & Völkers Madeira Beach

Brandi Thomas

727-565-7971



madeirabeach.evrealestate.com

cherie.pattishall@evrealestate.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Engel & Völkers