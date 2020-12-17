Realtor Judy Sin Launches Website to Provide Customized Home Valuations in Bay Area California

Press Releases Judy Sin DRE#02114562 Press Release

A native of Hong Kong, Judy lived in New York City for 14 years before moving to California this year to expand her business into the Bay Area. When not assisting clients, Judy is an active and connected community contributor, serving as the founder of Toddler Chefs Cooking and Lamorinda Mama, an online guide to family-friendly activities in Lamorinda CA and beyond. She holds an MS in International Public Service from DePaul University in Chicago, and a BA in Government & International Studies from Hong Kong Baptist University. San Francisco, CA, December 17, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Judy Sin, a real estate agent with Compass that has years of experience in the luxury market, today announced the launch of her website HowMuchIsThisHome.com, a website that provides accurate home values for Bay Area California homes. The site provides people in the Bay Area access to a detailed home valuation , with every report personally reviewed by Judy to ensure the contents are accurate and up to date.“This website is a one-stop-shop for homeowners, sellers and buyers looking to pinpoint important details without calling different realtors,” Judy said. “With comprehensive reports, valuations, estimates and more, buyers and sellers in the Bay Area will now have access to all the important information they need in one place.”Homeowners can use the website to track the value of a home, receive details about the house and track any changes in the market. The website will help buyers understand the latest transactions and pricing so they know how much to offer when purchasing.Sellers now have access to fast and accurate data. Sellers can also request a 1:1 virtual consultation with Judy to discuss selling options and to have any other questions answered.The site provides comparable homes, average pricing, average price per square foot, the best time to sell, online valuations, estimated market value, commission distribution reports, intelligent pricing and more.For more information about Judy, or if you’re buying or selling your home, contact her at judy.sin@compass.com or 646.262.7952.About Judy SinA native of Hong Kong, Judy lived in New York City for 14 years before moving to California this year to expand her business into the Bay Area. When not assisting clients, Judy is an active and connected community contributor, serving as the founder of Toddler Chefs Cooking and Lamorinda Mama, an online guide to family-friendly activities in Lamorinda CA and beyond. She holds an MS in International Public Service from DePaul University in Chicago, and a BA in Government & International Studies from Hong Kong Baptist University. Contact Information Judy Sin DRE#02114562

