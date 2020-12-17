Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Digital Defense Inc. Press Release

Receive press releases from Digital Defense Inc.: By Email RSS Feeds: Digital Defense Joins Microsoft Intelligent Security Association

Digital Defense Frontline Active Threat Sweep Integration with Microsoft Defender for Endpoint Complements Threat Detection.

San Antonio, TX, December 17, 2020 --(



“Dwell time is one of the most common yet challenging tactics that attackers use to obfuscate threats and execute a successful breach,” said Sanjay Raja, vice president of strategy and technical marketing at Digital Defense. “Together with Microsoft, we can offer one of the most comprehensive and unobtrusive next generation endpoint protection solutions for addressing this challenge and significantly improving clients’ security operations effectiveness at early threat detection and breach prevention.”



MISA is an ecosystem of independent software vendors and managed security service providers that integrate their security products and solutions with Microsoft’s to better defend against a world of increasingly sophisticated, fast-moving threats.



Frontline ATS complements Defender for Endpoint capabilities by identifying passive or dormant attacks that leverage dwell time to evade traditional security monitoring solutions. As a result, users no longer have to wait for an indicator of compromise to determine that their systems are infected. With the combined capabilities, customers have one of the most proactive solutions for identifying compromised systems and enabling security teams to be even more proactive in preventing breaches.



Additional joint solution benefits include:

· Better visibility and early detection of passive and active threats.

· Enhanced threat detection by combining targeted active threat scanning with AI-based behavioral anomaly detection, malware signature and file analysis.

· Rooting out of small passive attack artifacts that are extremely difficult to find and planted by attackers for infecting or even re-infecting assets.

· Identification of out-of-date or disabled endpoint protections to quickly flag at-risk devices and prioritize investigation and remediation.

· Immediate clean-up of infections before patching efforts can be implemented.

· Proactive analysis of assets for indications of a malware infection before other agent-based security tools can be deployed.



“We wanted to provide a cloud-native solution to clients that could build on the detection and remediation capabilities in Defender for Endpoint. With MISA, we are part of a collaborative community providing integrated solutions that solve customers’ security program challenges and requirements,” added Raja.



“The Microsoft Intelligent Security Association has grown into a vibrant ecosystem comprised of the most reliable and trusted security software vendors across the globe. Our members, like Digital Defense, share Microsoft’s commitment to collaboration within the cybersecurity community to improve our customers’ ability to predict, detect and respond to security threats faster,” said Rani Lofstrom, senior product marketing manager, Microsoft Security.



For more information about the Digital Defense Frontline Active Threat Sweep and Microsoft Defender for Endpoint integration, visit: https://www.digitaldefense.com/partners/technology/frontline-ats-microsoft-defender-for-endpoint/ or the Microsoft AppSource: https://appsource.microsoft.com/en-us/product/web-apps/digitaldefenseinc.ddi-frontline-ats-1-defender-atp?tab=Overview.



About Digital Defense:

Serving clients across numerous industries, Digital Defense’s innovative and leading-edge technology helps organizations safeguard sensitive data and ease the burdens associated with information security. Frontline.Cloud, the original Security SaaS platform, delivers unparalleled accuracy and efficiencies through multiple systems including Frontline Vulnerability Manager (Frontline VM™), Frontline Web Application Scanning (Frontline WAS™), Frontline Active Threat Sweep (Frontline ATS™) and Frontline Pen Test™, while SecurED®, the company’s security awareness training, promotes employees’ security-minded behavior. The Digital Defense Frontline suite of solutions, underpinned by patented technology and complemented with superior service and support, are highly-regarded by industry experts, as illustrated by the company’s designation as a 2020 Hot 150 Cybersecurity Company, 2020 Tag Cyber Distinguished Vendor, 2020 U.S. Department of Labor Platinum Medallion Award, a five-star review in SC Magazine and CRN 5-Star Partner Program rating.



Contact Digital Defense at 888-273-1412; visit www.digitaldefense.com, our blog, LinkedIn or follow @Digital_Defense on Twitter.



All trademarks are the properties of their respective owners. San Antonio, TX, December 17, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Digital Defense, Inc., a leader in vulnerability management and threat assessment solutions, today announced its membership in the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA) and technology integration between its Frontline Active Threat Sweep (Frontline ATS) and Microsoft Defender for Endpoint. The combined solution increases Microsoft Defender for Endpoint’s proven security coverage and efficacy beyond other endpoint detection and response solutions, offering comprehensive endpoint protection for joint clients.“Dwell time is one of the most common yet challenging tactics that attackers use to obfuscate threats and execute a successful breach,” said Sanjay Raja, vice president of strategy and technical marketing at Digital Defense. “Together with Microsoft, we can offer one of the most comprehensive and unobtrusive next generation endpoint protection solutions for addressing this challenge and significantly improving clients’ security operations effectiveness at early threat detection and breach prevention.”MISA is an ecosystem of independent software vendors and managed security service providers that integrate their security products and solutions with Microsoft’s to better defend against a world of increasingly sophisticated, fast-moving threats.Frontline ATS complements Defender for Endpoint capabilities by identifying passive or dormant attacks that leverage dwell time to evade traditional security monitoring solutions. As a result, users no longer have to wait for an indicator of compromise to determine that their systems are infected. With the combined capabilities, customers have one of the most proactive solutions for identifying compromised systems and enabling security teams to be even more proactive in preventing breaches.Additional joint solution benefits include:· Better visibility and early detection of passive and active threats.· Enhanced threat detection by combining targeted active threat scanning with AI-based behavioral anomaly detection, malware signature and file analysis.· Rooting out of small passive attack artifacts that are extremely difficult to find and planted by attackers for infecting or even re-infecting assets.· Identification of out-of-date or disabled endpoint protections to quickly flag at-risk devices and prioritize investigation and remediation.· Immediate clean-up of infections before patching efforts can be implemented.· Proactive analysis of assets for indications of a malware infection before other agent-based security tools can be deployed.“We wanted to provide a cloud-native solution to clients that could build on the detection and remediation capabilities in Defender for Endpoint. With MISA, we are part of a collaborative community providing integrated solutions that solve customers’ security program challenges and requirements,” added Raja.“The Microsoft Intelligent Security Association has grown into a vibrant ecosystem comprised of the most reliable and trusted security software vendors across the globe. Our members, like Digital Defense, share Microsoft’s commitment to collaboration within the cybersecurity community to improve our customers’ ability to predict, detect and respond to security threats faster,” said Rani Lofstrom, senior product marketing manager, Microsoft Security.For more information about the Digital Defense Frontline Active Threat Sweep and Microsoft Defender for Endpoint integration, visit: https://www.digitaldefense.com/partners/technology/frontline-ats-microsoft-defender-for-endpoint/ or the Microsoft AppSource: https://appsource.microsoft.com/en-us/product/web-apps/digitaldefenseinc.ddi-frontline-ats-1-defender-atp?tab=Overview.About Digital Defense:Serving clients across numerous industries, Digital Defense’s innovative and leading-edge technology helps organizations safeguard sensitive data and ease the burdens associated with information security. Frontline.Cloud, the original Security SaaS platform, delivers unparalleled accuracy and efficiencies through multiple systems including Frontline Vulnerability Manager (Frontline VM™), Frontline Web Application Scanning (Frontline WAS™), Frontline Active Threat Sweep (Frontline ATS™) and Frontline Pen Test™, while SecurED®, the company’s security awareness training, promotes employees’ security-minded behavior. The Digital Defense Frontline suite of solutions, underpinned by patented technology and complemented with superior service and support, are highly-regarded by industry experts, as illustrated by the company’s designation as a 2020 Hot 150 Cybersecurity Company, 2020 Tag Cyber Distinguished Vendor, 2020 U.S. Department of Labor Platinum Medallion Award, a five-star review in SC Magazine and CRN 5-Star Partner Program rating.Contact Digital Defense at 888-273-1412; visit www.digitaldefense.com, our blog, LinkedIn or follow @Digital_Defense on Twitter.All trademarks are the properties of their respective owners. Contact Information MRB Public Relations

Angela Tuzzo

732-758-1100



www.mrbpr.com

Ashlyn McLean

Digital Defense, Inc.

Ashlyn.McLean@digitaldefense.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Digital Defense Inc. Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend