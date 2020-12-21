Latest ezAccounting 2021 Software Released from Halfpricesoft.com for Upcoming Calendar Year

Press Releases Halfpricesoft Press Release

ezAccounting 2021 business and payroll software has just been released by Halfpricesoft.com with IRS tax table changes. Download and test it with cost or obligation by visiting halfpricesoft.com.

About Halfpricesoft.com

Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of small business software, including online and desktop payroll software, online employee attendance tracking software, accounting software, in-house business and personal check printing software, W2, software, 1099 software, Accounting software, 1095 form software and ezACH direct deposit software. Software from halfpricesoft.com is trusted by thousands of customers and will help small business owners simplify payroll processing and streamline business management. Chicago, IL, December 21, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Halfpricesoft.com developers have recently received the IRS tax table changes and released ezAccounting 2021 business software for the upcoming year to implement these changes. Current 2020 customers can easily update to the new version once the 2020 payroll is completed.“ezAccounting software has just been released for payroll and business task processing for the upcoming 2021 year,” said Dr. Ge, the Founder of Halfpricesoft.com.ezAccounting is a low cost and high quality in-house accounting solution. Small businesses can easily track income and expenses, process payroll, print checks, generate reports and print tax forms. The main features include:-Tracks income and expenses-Generates invoices, receipts, purchase orders-Generates estimates, invoices and receipts-Prints checks and tracks transactions-Manages purchase orders and bill paying-Processes payroll checks for employees-Prints tax forms 941, 940, W2 and W3 (Pre-printed Copy A Forms required for W2 and W3)-Generates multiple reports for sales, orders, payroll and other business reports-Supports multiple companies with one flat rate on the same machine-Check verification not required for stand alone productPriced at $159 per calendar year, (Limited time bundle 2021-2021 offer of $199.00 (regular $298 per installation)ezAccounting software is affordable for any business. Customers seeking a way to simplify business operations are welcome to start the no obligation 30-day test drive today at: https://www.halfpricesoft.com/accounting/accounting-software.asp.About Halfpricesoft.comHalfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of small business software, including online and desktop payroll software, online employee attendance tracking software, accounting software, in-house business and personal check printing software, W2, software, 1099 software, Accounting software, 1095 form software and ezACH direct deposit software. Software from halfpricesoft.com is trusted by thousands of customers and will help small business owners simplify payroll processing and streamline business management. Contact Information Halfpricesoft.com

Casey Yang

502-259-0936



https://www.halfpricesoft.com/index.asp



