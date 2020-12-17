INFINITI HR Named Best PEO Company of 2021 by Digital.com

Press Releases Infiniti HR Press Release

The company was recognized among the most trusted providers for professional staffing, payroll processing and other human resources functions.

INFINITI HR and other service providers were required to offer a variety of services, such as payroll processing, tax preparation, and HR consulting. The study examined large firms with more resources and smaller companies that can provide personalized service. It was also critical to evaluate companies that cater to clients across various industries.



INFINITI HR made the list because customers appreciate that the firm focuses on finding ways to save money and reduce liability. Several reviewers report that INFINITI HR offers a “tailored service to save them time and money.” INFINITI HR also receives positive reviews for its experience working with franchises, which require specialized expertise to ensure success with compliance and other HR activities. It has also been noted that INFINITI HR offers more competitive, True-Group Health Insurance programs than other PEOs.



Digital.com’s research team conducted a 40-hour assessment of more than 50 firms from across the web. To access the complete list of best PEO companies, please visit digital.com/peo-companies.



About Digital.com



Digital.com reviews and compares the best products, services, and software for running or growing a small business website or online shop. The platform collects twitter comments and uses sentiment analysis to score companies and their products. Digital.com was founded in 2015 and is formerly known as Review Squirrel. To learn more, visit digital.com.



About INFINITI HR



INFINITI HR is a leading Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The INFINITI HR PEO platform provides full regulatory compliance management, on-demand HR guidance, real-time payroll /tax filing, POS integration, and access into industry leading True-Group Master Policies for workers’ compensation, employment practices liability insurance, and other operational business coverages.



