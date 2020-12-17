Eva Garland Consulting Empowers Employees to Pursue Wellness While Supporting the Community

Press Releases Eva Garland Consulting Press Release

North Carolina based firm motivates employees to stay active while giving back.

“Given the sedentary nature of our jobs, we are elated to offer an opportunity for our employees to achieve personal fitness goals while giving back to our community through the charities that mean the most to them,” said Dr. Eva Garland, CEO.



The EGC team uses a phone app developed by Charity Miles to track participating employees’ fitness activities, which are converted to a mileage equivalent. To date, the EGC team has raised more than $1,600 in support of 26 different charities and is averaging 81 miles per employee each month.



According to licensed physical therapist assistant and EGC Wellness Committee member Rachel Young, “If motivation to take care of one’s own health is not enough, the motivation to give to great causes certainly inspires employee participation. We set lofty goals each month to raise as much as possible for great organizations, including Urban Ministries, Toys for Tots, and Backpack Buddies.” And the giving does not stop there; EGC plans to continue the initiative of promoting company wellness and giving back to the community into the New Year.



About Eva Garland Consulting:

