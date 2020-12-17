Families of World War II Veterans Holds Annual Fundraiser

Press Releases Careington International Corporation Press Release

Families of World War II Veterans is a worldwide non-profit organization dedicated to ensuring the historical lessons of World War II are not forgotten. The mission of Families of World War II Veterans is to educate a new generation about World War II and its historical significance, to preserve the legacy of the heroes of this war and those dedicated to the war effort and to honor veterans' sacrifices by creating scholarship opportunities. To learn more about Families of World War II Veterans or for details on how you can donate to help support this charity's cause and create scholarship opportunities, visit www.familiesww2veterans.org. Families of World War II veterans is a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt, non-profit organization. Frisco, TX, December 17, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Families of World War II Veterans held its annual fundraising event last month. Veterans, sponsors and special guests attended this year’s virtual event to honor our nation’s veterans and contribute to the Families of World War II Veterans scholarship fund.The Families of World War II Veterans scholarship fund has awarded annual scholarships to students pursuing an undergraduate degree at the college of their choice. In addition to displaying strong academic standing and financial need, scholarship recipients share how the lessons and historical significance of World War II have had a personal impact on their lives as part of the scholarship application process.Families of World War II Veterans was founded by Barbara Fasola, CEO of Frisco-based Careington International Corporation. Fasola was moved to create Families of World War II Veterans in honor of her father, a World War II veteran who served in the South Pacific. “We are pleased we were able to continue our tradition of our annual fundraising event, despite the challenging year we have all faced,” said Fasola. “It’s so important to take time to honor the dedication and legacy of our veterans, and we are thankful for the generous financial contributions of our valued partners, clients and sponsors that help fund scholarships for deserving students.”Careington continued its tradition of supporting the organization and hosted the annual fundraiser. Other major sponsors included MetLife as the event’s presenting sponsor, as well as UnitedHealthcare, Axia Strategies, Land Rover of Frisco, GEHA and Brown & Brown.Additional highlights of the virtual fundraiser event included the debut of a special virtual tour of the National Museum of the Pacific War located in Fredericksburg, Texas, featuring Fasola as well as Wendy Sideris, Administrative Director and Sean Loving, Director of Scholarships. The virtual tour video can be viewed here To learn more about Families of World War II Veterans and its mission, become a part of the community or contribute to the scholarship fund, please visit www.familiesww2veterans.org.About Families of World War II VeteransFamilies of World War II Veterans is a worldwide non-profit organization dedicated to ensuring the historical lessons of World War II are not forgotten. The mission of Families of World War II Veterans is to educate a new generation about World War II and its historical significance, to preserve the legacy of the heroes of this war and those dedicated to the war effort and to honor veterans' sacrifices by creating scholarship opportunities. To learn more about Families of World War II Veterans or for details on how you can donate to help support this charity's cause and create scholarship opportunities, visit www.familiesww2veterans.org. Families of World War II veterans is a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt, non-profit organization. Contact Information Careington International Corporation

