UpsideLMS Bags Silver at the Prestigious 2020 Brandon Hall Group Awards

UpsideLMS bags the coveted Brandon Hall Group award for excellence in the Best Advance in Learning Management Technology (LMT) category.

Pune, India, December 18, 2020 --



UpsideLMS’s win comes after a stringent evaluation by an international panel of independent industry experts, Brandon Hall Group senior analysts and executive leadership team. The judging was based on the following criteria:

· Product: What was the product’s breakthrough innovation?

· Unique differentiators: What makes the product unique and how does it differ from any competing products?

· Value proposition: What problem does the product solve and/or what need does this product address?

· Measurable results: What are the benefits customers can expect to experience as a result of using this product?



“Winners of Excellence in Technology Awards are critical drivers of their organizations’ success, especially in these disruptive times. Their solutions resulted in substantial benefit to their business and the human capital management function. That is the ultimate differentiator: the positive business impact of technology,” says Brandon Hall Group Chief Operating Officer and awards program head Rachel Cooke.



Since the inception back in 2004, UpsideLMS has been at the frontlines of developing and implementing cutting-edge tech-enabled learning solutions for its clients across the globe. With over a million users worldwide and a comprehensive set of future-ready features and functionalities, UpsideLMS has been instrumental in helping organizations achieve desired learning and business outcomes. This award is a testament to the company’s commitment towards orchestrating memorable learning experiences through continuous innovation.



The full list of winners of the 2020 Brandon Hall Group Awards can be viewed here.



About Brandon Hall Group, Inc.

Pranjalee Lahri

(+91) 20 25236050



http://www.upsidelms.com/



