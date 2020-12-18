Community Impact Network Presents $159,000 Grant to Operation Food Search

Press Releases Operation Food Search Press Release

Nonprofit to utilize generous one-year grant for children and family programs.

St. Louis, MO, December 18, 2020 --(



- Operation Backpack, a weekend food assistance program for Normandy Schools Collaborative elementary students;

- Normandy High School’s Nutrition Ambassadors Program, a group of students trained by OFS to provide healthy cooking demonstrations plus to educate peers, faculty, and community members on the importance of healthy eating while on a budget; and

- Fresh Rx: Prescribing Healthy Futures, an innovative program that provides food, nutrition services, and case management assistance to Normandy families.



The Community Impact Network works to improve the availability and delivery of services by maximizing efficiency, improving communication and empowering community members living in the Normandy footprint to build and protect their human capital and create wealth.



“Operation Food Search has been an integral partner in our efforts to support and empower residents of the Normandy Schools Collaborative Footprint,” said Community Impact Network’s Chief Executive Officer Robert Gioia. “The impacts of the COVID-19 crisis will be felt in our community for months and possibly even years to come. Our partnership is more important now than ever before. We are proud to work with Operation Food Search and honored to support them in their mission.”



“The pandemic has continued to wreak havoc on the communities we serve and, thanks to generous grants like this one from the Community Impact Network, we are still able to offer a wide variety of programs to the Normandy area,” said OFS Executive Director Kristen Wild.



Rochelle Brandvein

314-726-5355



www.operationfoodsearch.org



