Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases John Canning & Co. Press Release

Receive press releases from John Canning & Co.: By Email RSS Feeds: John Canning & Co. is Spreading the Holiday Spirit

During these unusual times, it more important than ever to spread the holiday spirit and give back whenever its possible. John Canning & Co. is trying to do their part in spreading the holiday spirit through donations this holiday season. Check out what they are doing and how to be a part of the giving.

Cheshire, CT, December 18, 2020 --(



They are spreading the holiday spirit and giving in multi ways.



Donating Surgical Masks:



They are asking for everyone's help in reaching their goal of donating 10,000 surgical masks.



During these unusual times, so many organizations are in need of life-saving PPE to help make our way through the COVID-19 pandemic. They feel by donating surgical masks to some of those organizations in need is the perfect way to give back this holiday season.



The masks they are donating are:



Made in America - The masks are designed, developed and produced here in America, which also allows John Canning & Co. to support businesses in the United States.



FDA-Listed "Surgical Masks," Medical grade with 99.2 % bacterial and particulate filtration down to 0.3 microns.



Every new follower John Canning & Co. gets on any of their social media platforms (Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn), means they will donate another mask towards their goal. So, spread the word, tell colleagues, preservation friends or anyone that might benefit from their expertise and the information they share, that now is the perfect time to follow John Canning & Co. on social media.



Follow Them Now and Get Them Closer to Their Goal @JOHNCANNINGCO



Donating to the APT Scholarship Fund:



John Canning & Co. also decided to give a donation to the Association for Preservation Technology (APT) organization. John Canning & Co. has been a long-time member, supporter and participant in their conferences. The APT is the premier cross-disciplinary organization dedicated to promoting the best technology for conserving historic structure and their settings. Since their mission of advancing appropriate traditional and new technologies to care for, protect, and promote the longevity of the built environment and to cultivate the exchange of knowledge throughout the international community aligns with the work Canning does, they company thought it would be fitting. APT offers scholarships for students from all areas of study in the field of historic preservation and conservation.



John Canning & Co. hopes everyone sees this holiday spirit decision as a good investment in the future and a way to continue the preservation/conservation of the historic structures for all to cherish and enjoy. Canning feels blessed to be able to continue to do the work they do in historic preservation, conservation, restoration, replication and the sacred design fields and to have such great people, companies and organizations to work with in the process.



Whether near or far the holiday spirit is around and still can be as strong as years past. Let the essence and magic of the holidays that is found in decorations, baking, music and everything else that makes the holidays special, help fill our hearts with the holiday spirit and cheer that is so needed this year.



Let everyone have the Happiest of Holidays.



Located in Cheshire, CT., John Canning & Co., is one of the nation’s experts in historic restoration, conservation and preservation. John Canning & Co. offers services in a variety of areas including: conservation, planning, designing, historic paint analysis, plaster condition surveys, restoration, decorative finishes and painting, budgeting and consulting. John Canning & Co. with over 40 years of experience has received numerous awards and have been entrusted to restore state capitols, courthouses, churches, libraries, museums, theatres, educational establishments and other historic buildings. Cheshire, CT, December 18, 2020 --( PR.com )-- As the holiday season is here, it is time to try to get into the holiday spirit. This of course has everyone thinking of giving. John Canning & Co. is doing their part and spreading the holiday spirit through donations this holiday season.They are spreading the holiday spirit and giving in multi ways.Donating Surgical Masks:They are asking for everyone's help in reaching their goal of donating 10,000 surgical masks.During these unusual times, so many organizations are in need of life-saving PPE to help make our way through the COVID-19 pandemic. They feel by donating surgical masks to some of those organizations in need is the perfect way to give back this holiday season.The masks they are donating are:Made in America - The masks are designed, developed and produced here in America, which also allows John Canning & Co. to support businesses in the United States.FDA-Listed "Surgical Masks," Medical grade with 99.2 % bacterial and particulate filtration down to 0.3 microns.Every new follower John Canning & Co. gets on any of their social media platforms (Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn), means they will donate another mask towards their goal. So, spread the word, tell colleagues, preservation friends or anyone that might benefit from their expertise and the information they share, that now is the perfect time to follow John Canning & Co. on social media.Follow Them Now and Get Them Closer to Their Goal @JOHNCANNINGCODonating to the APT Scholarship Fund:John Canning & Co. also decided to give a donation to the Association for Preservation Technology (APT) organization. John Canning & Co. has been a long-time member, supporter and participant in their conferences. The APT is the premier cross-disciplinary organization dedicated to promoting the best technology for conserving historic structure and their settings. Since their mission of advancing appropriate traditional and new technologies to care for, protect, and promote the longevity of the built environment and to cultivate the exchange of knowledge throughout the international community aligns with the work Canning does, they company thought it would be fitting. APT offers scholarships for students from all areas of study in the field of historic preservation and conservation.John Canning & Co. hopes everyone sees this holiday spirit decision as a good investment in the future and a way to continue the preservation/conservation of the historic structures for all to cherish and enjoy. Canning feels blessed to be able to continue to do the work they do in historic preservation, conservation, restoration, replication and the sacred design fields and to have such great people, companies and organizations to work with in the process.Whether near or far the holiday spirit is around and still can be as strong as years past. Let the essence and magic of the holidays that is found in decorations, baking, music and everything else that makes the holidays special, help fill our hearts with the holiday spirit and cheer that is so needed this year.Let everyone have the Happiest of Holidays.Located in Cheshire, CT., John Canning & Co., is one of the nation’s experts in historic restoration, conservation and preservation. John Canning & Co. offers services in a variety of areas including: conservation, planning, designing, historic paint analysis, plaster condition surveys, restoration, decorative finishes and painting, budgeting and consulting. John Canning & Co. with over 40 years of experience has received numerous awards and have been entrusted to restore state capitols, courthouses, churches, libraries, museums, theatres, educational establishments and other historic buildings. Contact Information John Canning & Co.

Yvette Dudac

203-272-9868



www.johncanningco.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from John Canning & Co. Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend