Jim Mosquera Former Principal of Sentinel Consulting Joins Alliance Technologies LLC

Jim brings a wealth of business knowledge and experience to Alliance Advisors. He has an outstanding background in financial services along with sales and merger integration, and will serve as an excellent resource to help clients grow their businesses.

St. Louis, MO, December 18, 2020 --(



Mosquera presents a unique profile with Master of Science degrees in Industrial Engineering and Operations Research, a business background in telecommunications, data/voice/video networking and a self-developed knowledge of economics and the financial markets.



Serving in a variety of managerial positions at SBC Communications and AT&T in the areas of Design, Sales, Product Development, Training, and Merger Integration, among Mosquera’s accomplishments were numerous sales and technical awards and a U.S. patent.



Mosquera possesses a Series 3 license as a Commodity Trading Advisor and developed software for use in futures trading. He’s the author of seven books, both fiction and non-fiction. His non-fiction covers the areas of finance and economics while his fiction is a political thriller series.



Most recently, he operated Sentinel Consulting, a capital acquisition, debt restructuring and cryptocurrency/blockchain consultancy.



“Jim brings a wealth of business knowledge and experience to Alliance Advisors. He has an outstanding background in financial services along with sales and merger integration, and will serve as an excellent resource to help clients grow their businesses,” said James Canada, CEO.



Mosquera is a native of Panama City, Panama and resides in St. Charles, MO.



About Alliance Technologies, Alliance Systems, Alliance Advisors

Alliance Corporate is an IT Infrastructure firm committed to providing world-class managed services, network solutions, web and application development, talent solutions and consulting solutions. They stand committed to providing quality processes, and delivering high caliber customized solutions. With their Managed Services approach there are no complex formulas; instead they use a simple pay per use formula to keep the cost to your business predictable. Alliance Advisors features a team of consultants providing senior level business advisory and consulting services to Alliance clients. Advisors assist c-level executives with issues related to finance, forecasting, IP, manufacturing, marketing, mentoring, operations, planning, sales, team building, turnarounds, talent solutions and go-to-market strategy. The goal is to help these small and medium sized businesses reach optimal levels of business growth. Together, Alliance works to develop strong individual relationships with key decision makers in an effort to foster long-term partnerships and build continued confidence. The goal is to provide a solid return on investment for their clients and to deliver value at every turn. For additional information visit www.alliancetechnologiesllc.com or https://alliance-systems.co. St. Louis, MO, December 18, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Alliance Technologies LLC announces Jim Mosquera has joined the firm as Vice President of Corporate Development. Mosquera will guide corporate development efforts in financial services and education within Alliance Advisors.Mosquera presents a unique profile with Master of Science degrees in Industrial Engineering and Operations Research, a business background in telecommunications, data/voice/video networking and a self-developed knowledge of economics and the financial markets.Serving in a variety of managerial positions at SBC Communications and AT&T in the areas of Design, Sales, Product Development, Training, and Merger Integration, among Mosquera’s accomplishments were numerous sales and technical awards and a U.S. patent.Mosquera possesses a Series 3 license as a Commodity Trading Advisor and developed software for use in futures trading. He’s the author of seven books, both fiction and non-fiction. His non-fiction covers the areas of finance and economics while his fiction is a political thriller series.Most recently, he operated Sentinel Consulting, a capital acquisition, debt restructuring and cryptocurrency/blockchain consultancy.“Jim brings a wealth of business knowledge and experience to Alliance Advisors. He has an outstanding background in financial services along with sales and merger integration, and will serve as an excellent resource to help clients grow their businesses,” said James Canada, CEO.Mosquera is a native of Panama City, Panama and resides in St. Charles, MO.About Alliance Technologies, Alliance Systems, Alliance AdvisorsAlliance Corporate is an IT Infrastructure firm committed to providing world-class managed services, network solutions, web and application development, talent solutions and consulting solutions. They stand committed to providing quality processes, and delivering high caliber customized solutions. With their Managed Services approach there are no complex formulas; instead they use a simple pay per use formula to keep the cost to your business predictable. Alliance Advisors features a team of consultants providing senior level business advisory and consulting services to Alliance clients. Advisors assist c-level executives with issues related to finance, forecasting, IP, manufacturing, marketing, mentoring, operations, planning, sales, team building, turnarounds, talent solutions and go-to-market strategy. The goal is to help these small and medium sized businesses reach optimal levels of business growth. Together, Alliance works to develop strong individual relationships with key decision makers in an effort to foster long-term partnerships and build continued confidence. The goal is to provide a solid return on investment for their clients and to deliver value at every turn. For additional information visit www.alliancetechnologiesllc.com or https://alliance-systems.co.