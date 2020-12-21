PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
Woods Aitken LLP

Press Release

Receive press releases from Woods Aitken LLP: By Email RSS Feeds:

Woods Aitken Welcomes Cooper Overcash


Lincoln, NE, December 21, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Woods Aitken is delighted to announce that Cooper J. Overcash recently joined the law firm as an associate attorney. Cooper Overcash joins the Firm’s transactional department, practicing in the areas of real estate, banking, estate planning, and telecommunications.

“We feel very fortunate to have Cooper join us at the Firm,” said Kory D. George, a managing partner at Woods Aitken. “Cooper brings exceptional experience, and he is already proving himself a great member of our team.”

Cooper Overcash is the fourth generation of his family to practice law at Woods Aitken, following in the footsteps of his father, James A. Overcash; grandfather, Allen L. Overcash; and great-grandfather, Bert L. Overcash.

“I’m honored to be a part of the next generation at Woods Aitken. This is a special time for me to be able to work alongside my father and grandfather,” said Cooper Overcash. “The Firm has a great reputation and is known for its integrity and high standards of client service. I’m excited to be home and eager to get started.”

Born and raised in Lincoln, Cooper Overcash graduated from Lincoln East High School. He received his J.D. and MBA from the University of Virginia and his B.A. from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Cooper Overcash draws on a wide range of experience in representing his clients, including prior positions at two leading national law firms, where he counseled clients in mergers and acquisitions, securities, and corporate governance in financial services and capital markets.

Founded in 1921, Woods Aitken works with clients ranging from individuals and local organizations to regional businesses and national corporations. The Firm will be celebrating its 100th anniversary in 2021. Woods Aitken has offices in Denver, Lincoln, Omaha, and Washington, D.C. The Firm’s website is www.woodsaitken.com.
Contact Information
Woods Aitken LLP
Lindsay Pape
402-437-8500
Contact
www.woodsaitken.com

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Woods Aitken LLP
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help