Woods Aitken Welcomes Cooper Overcash

Lincoln, NE, December 21, 2020 --(



“We feel very fortunate to have Cooper join us at the Firm,” said Kory D. George, a managing partner at Woods Aitken. “Cooper brings exceptional experience, and he is already proving himself a great member of our team.”



Cooper Overcash is the fourth generation of his family to practice law at Woods Aitken, following in the footsteps of his father, James A. Overcash; grandfather, Allen L. Overcash; and great-grandfather, Bert L. Overcash.



“I’m honored to be a part of the next generation at Woods Aitken. This is a special time for me to be able to work alongside my father and grandfather,” said Cooper Overcash. “The Firm has a great reputation and is known for its integrity and high standards of client service. I’m excited to be home and eager to get started.”



Born and raised in Lincoln, Cooper Overcash graduated from Lincoln East High School. He received his J.D. and MBA from the University of Virginia and his B.A. from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Cooper Overcash draws on a wide range of experience in representing his clients, including prior positions at two leading national law firms, where he counseled clients in mergers and acquisitions, securities, and corporate governance in financial services and capital markets.



