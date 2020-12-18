Henderson Franklin Welcomes First Year Associate Alessandro Secino to Real Estate Department



Fort Myers, FL, December 18, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Henderson, Franklin, Starnes & Holt, P.A. is pleased to announce that Alessandro Secino has joined the firm as an associate in the Real Estate Department. Secino served as a summer associate with Henderson Franklin in 2019. He has a developing practice in water rights law and works with the Condominium and Homeowners' Association practice group.In addition to his J.D., Secino achieved a Business Law Certificate with high honors from Florida State University College of Law. He served as an editor on FSU Law's Journal of Land Use and Environmental Law, and was a board member of FSU Law School Council. While an undergraduate at Rhodes College, Secino was a member of the men's lacrosse team, was named to the conference all-academic team, and served as president of the Kappa Sigma – Phi Chapter.Secino is a member of the Lee County Bar Association and its Young Lawyers Division. When not working, he is an avid angler and a member of Cape Coral Tarpon Hunters.A native of Ashby, Massachusetts, Secino currently resides in Cape Coral. He may be reached at alessandro.secono@henlaw.com or by phone at 239-344-1268.About Henderson FranklinHenderson Franklin is one of the largest, locally-based law firms between Tampa and Miami with over 60 attorneys dedicated to providing a wide range of legal services in the areas of business and tax planning, estate planning, family law, business and civil litigation, eminent domain, intellectual property, workers' compensation, employment law, real estate, and land use and environmental law. Henderson Franklin operates offices in Fort Myers, Bonita Springs, and Naples. For more information on the Secino or Henderson Franklin, please visit https://www.henlaw.com. Contact Information Henderson, Franklin, Starnes & Holt, P.A.
Gail Lamarche
239-344-1100
www.henlaw.com

Gail Lamarche

239-344-1100



www.henlaw.com



