Lancashire Floor and Upholstery Cleaners Announce Success of Targeted Marketing Plan

Brights Cleaning is ecstatic to announce their success of their much considered and targeted plan to ensure continued growth.

Thornton-Cleveleys, United Kingdom, December 18, 2020 --(



As a family-run small business, clients experience, and perceptions of the company is important. Therefore, providing a brilliant service is at the centre of their focus. All of this runs in line with their drive to understand where their clients are coming from, how they are finding the business and how best they can alter their marketing plan to ensure they promote their business in the best way possible.



Knowing and understanding more about their clients is important. This is done in a range of ways including questioning clients contacting the business about how they found them. Further analysis is completed by looking into analytics of their informative website. This outlines the location, gender, demographics and keywords used.



From this Brights Cleaning formulate an adaptive plan in order further promote their business. A large proportion of this is managed through search engine optimisation of their website. This includes regular updates of work they have completed with on-page optimisation of all new pages.



Alongside this, Brights Cleaning regularly update their social media accounts with information and images of their work. This allows them to showcase the results they achieve with valuable information for potential clients.



In long-term analysis of the company’s successes, it was quickly identified that the website is at the focus of much of this. This allowed the company to streamline their marketing plan and in turn save money for their efforts. Having a streamlined and adaptive plan has only worked to further benefit this small business.



If a company looks to save money where possible, while ensuring they invest in other successful areas, then they are much more likely to achieve success. Even after many years of being in business, the Company owner is still as driven to understand his clients as ever.



Colin Bright, owner of Brights Cleaning commented:

“As a small business owner, every decision you make has a big impact. Therefore, it feels like the pressure is magnified to produce a plan to promote our business that works. Over our years in business, we have tried many ways in which to promote our business. As the years have progressed, with analysis, we have clearly identified the elements that work best for us. This drives us forward with real enthusiasm.”



In one of the most challenging years for small businesses, any success is well worthy of celebration. It is very rare that you find a company who care so deeply about their clients, their quality of work and the use of eco-friendly products. Every aspect of their company ethos is geared towards offering a superior service and quality workmanship. Contact Information Brights Cleaning

Colin Bright

0800 695 3455



https://www.brightscleaning.co.uk



