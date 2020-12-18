Renaissance Med Spa Relocates to Larger Space, Accommodating Growing Client Base

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Renaissance Med Spa Press Release

Schaumburg’s leading Medical Spa relocates to a modern space at 1300 Woodfield Road Suite #308, doubling in size to better serve clients.

Schaumburg, IL, December 18, 2020 --(



“After spending 13 years at our previous location, we knew we had outgrown the facility and needed to move into a beautiful location with more space to meet the growing demand for our services,” said Carl Cucco, M.D., Medical Director of Renaissance Med Spa. “We selected this space because of its convenient location in the heart of Schaumburg and the ability to build a beautiful, welcoming environment for clients. We look forward to having both returning and first-time visitors in our new, comfortable and inviting space.”



Renaissance Med Spa’s new location features modern finishes, crystal chandeliers, beautiful furniture and artwork, a welcoming waiting room and spacious treatment rooms to help clients feel comfortable during their visit. Additionally, Renaissance has maintained its elevated cleaning protocols throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and will continue these efforts to ensure the spa meets and exceeds all CDC approved cleaning standards. The company’s goal is to create an appealing, comfortable and clean environment now and for years to come.



Furthermore, Renaissance Med Spa’s commitment to offering top-rated services remains unchanged. In addition to expanding services including, natural health and healing, PRP, Euro Peel, and MonaLisa Touch®, Renaissance will continue to offer Botox, skincare treatments, dermal fillers, laser hair removal, laser skin and body treatments, brow and wax services, and intimate body care.



Located in the Woodfield Corners Office Center at 1300 Woodfield Road, Schaumburg, IL 60173, Renaissance Med Spa clients will see modern elements and open spaces throughout the office space and entire building. With its central location between Higgins Road and E Golf Road, just minutes away from Woodfield Mall, clients can stop by the spa after running errands or a long day of work.



To view images of the recently relocated Renaissance Med Spa, visit https://bit.ly/rmedspa2020.



To learn more about Renaissance Med Spa or to book an appointment, visit www.renaissance-medspa.com or call us at (847) 485-2650.



About Renaissance Med Spa



Contact Information Renaissance Med Spa

Lisa Lahart

847-485-2650

renaissance-medspa.com

Lisa Lahart

847-485-2650



renaissance-medspa.com



