Press Releases PickApp Farming Press Release

Receive press releases from PickApp Farming: By Email RSS Feeds: PickApp Farming Appoints Guy Shofen as Chief Executive Officer

Ramat Yishay, Israel, December 21, 2020 --(



Guy has been a key member of PickApp’s executive team and will take over from co-founder Yoram Gommershtadt, who has led the company with distinction for 4 years and will continue to do so as Chief of Business Development and Chairman of the Board.



Announcing Guy’s appointment, PickApp’s team of founders stated: “Mr. Shofen’s vision for the company reflects our own and we trust his unique skill set and innovative mindset to be leading the way.”



Additionally, Mr. Shofen’s past experiences that will benefit PickApp moving forward include:



· Extensive technological understanding of data driven solutions.

· A history of scaling startups at growth stage.

· Innovative SaaS approach and customer success reputation.



Reflecting on his new appointment, Guy has expressed that he is “Both honored and excited to be in a position of such powerful impact on the ag-tech world. PickApp has proved itself to be a must-have solution for farm managers world-wide and I am committed to continuing this mission with excellence as its CEO.”



“Guy is an exceptional leader. His track record in transforming our company has been extraordinary,” says Yoram Gommershtadt. “Guy has been a remarkable leader in his previous role and will be excellent in his newly appointed title as CEO.”



PickApp Farming prides itself on providing high-quality farm management solutions and consider ourselves leaders in the agricultural business. They are confident in their newly elected CEO and are excited for the future of the company. Ramat Yishay, Israel, December 21, 2020 --( PR.com )-- PickApp Farming is delighted to announce the appointment of Guy Shofen as its new CEO, effective 1 December 2020.Guy has been a key member of PickApp’s executive team and will take over from co-founder Yoram Gommershtadt, who has led the company with distinction for 4 years and will continue to do so as Chief of Business Development and Chairman of the Board.Announcing Guy’s appointment, PickApp’s team of founders stated: “Mr. Shofen’s vision for the company reflects our own and we trust his unique skill set and innovative mindset to be leading the way.”Additionally, Mr. Shofen’s past experiences that will benefit PickApp moving forward include:· Extensive technological understanding of data driven solutions.· A history of scaling startups at growth stage.· Innovative SaaS approach and customer success reputation.Reflecting on his new appointment, Guy has expressed that he is “Both honored and excited to be in a position of such powerful impact on the ag-tech world. PickApp has proved itself to be a must-have solution for farm managers world-wide and I am committed to continuing this mission with excellence as its CEO.”“Guy is an exceptional leader. His track record in transforming our company has been extraordinary,” says Yoram Gommershtadt. “Guy has been a remarkable leader in his previous role and will be excellent in his newly appointed title as CEO.”PickApp Farming prides itself on providing high-quality farm management solutions and consider ourselves leaders in the agricultural business. They are confident in their newly elected CEO and are excited for the future of the company. Contact Information PickApp Farming

Emily Rose

+972-4-983-9000



http://www.pickapp.farm/en/



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from PickApp Farming