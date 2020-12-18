Press Releases RT-Thread Press Release

RT-Thread IoT OS Joins STMicroelectronics Partner Program to Deliver One-Stop & Free-to-Use IDE RT-Thread Studio for STM32 IoT Development

Shanghai, China, December 18, 2020 --(



- Brings an open-source RTOS and a handy IDE to ST products to make IoT development easier and built with trust.

- RT-Thread RTOS supports the STM32 series dev boards.

- RT-Thread Studio IDE has an easy-to-use graphical configuration system that can access 270+ RT-Thread software packages and a wide range of RT-Thread components resources, to speed up the development process, making IoT development efficient.



RT-Thread has been collaborating with ST since 2008 when many manufacturers chose to run RT-Thread on STM32 microcontrollers. The developers can take full advantage of the combination of the STM32 and RT-Thread to experience a more convenient and fast-speed development process to come out with more high-performance products.



RT-Thread offers comprehensive Board Supported Packages (BSP) that are ready-to-use for the STM32 series products including the STM32F0/F1/F3/F4/F7 series, STM32G0/G4 series, STM32L0/L4 series, STM32H7 series, STM32MP1 series, and STM32WB series (BSPs are stored on RT-Thread Github). In 2019, RT-Thread Studio one-stop integrated development environment (IDE) was launched, with a powerful graphic configuration system and 270+ out-of-box software packages and a wide range of components resources to offer a way for STM32 developers to simplify software-development complexity.



RT-Thread has also launched many activities with ST, customized the STM32 IoT board, published a book Programming with RT-Thread on STM32, and held online & offline trainings and developer events.



STMicroelectronics, a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum of electronics applications created the ST Partner Program to speed customer development efforts by identifying and highlighting to them companies with complementary products and services. Moreover, the program's certification process ensures that all partners are periodically vetted for quality and competence. For more information, please visit www.st.com/partners.



About RT-Thread:



RT-Thread, an open-source embedded real-time operating system (RTOS) that provides a wide range of components and 270+ software packages for the Internet of Things (IoT). RT-Thread RTOS has a Standard Version and Nano Version that respectively target different resources IoT devices, by the beginning of September 2020, RT-Thread also launched its Microkernel operating system RT-Thread Smart that positioned as a professional high-performance micro-kernel operating system for real-time applications, to benefit the industries in Security (such as IPC Cameras), Industrial Control, Onboard Devices, Consumer Electronics and so on.



