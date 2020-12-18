Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Eastvantage Press Release

Receive press releases from Eastvantage: By Email RSS Feeds: Eastvantage Was Chosen for Book on Marketing and Communications Excellence in the Philippines for Their Dynamic Crisis Communications Model

From a long list of over 1000 enterprises in the Philippines, Eastvantage was one of just a little over fifty companies chosen to be featured in a new book. The title, appropriately called “The Evangelists: Insights from the Leaders of the Nation’s Most Beloved Brands,” features insights from the marketing and communication leaders of some of the nation’s most iconic brands, including Eastvantage’s very own Beth Ballesteros.

Taguig City, Philippines, December 18, 2020 --(



In Eastvantage’s feature, Beth Ballesteros talked about the constant evolution of crisis communications. It is this way Eastvantage recalibrates their crisis communications strategy to meet each challenge that stood out most to the editorial team of The Evangelists.



“Eastvantage shows us there is no one solution for all problems, but with a team and cooperation, anything can be overcome,” said managing editor Chiara Siochi, who is part of Ambidextr, the publisher behind the book.



The Evangelists was co-authored by writers Pancho Dizon, Monica Padillo, and Roselin Manawis; designed and illustrated by Julia Henares; and overseen by editor-in-chief Ezra Ferraz. Donald Patrick Lim, the Chief Innovation Officer of Udenna Corporation, contributed a foreword, and Jose Magsaysay Jr., the Co-Founder and Chairman Emeritus of Potato Corner, contributed an afterword.



The entire editorial team was unanimous in its selection of Eastvantage and hopes that other organizations can learn from its best practices. The topics discussed by the marketing and communications leaders in the book span the gamut of the field, and include social media marketing, crisis communications, corporate social responsibility, media relations, integrated marketing communications, performance marketing, brand building, and should thus be helpful to businesses of any size.



Since most of the interviews were done after the start of the government-mandated lockdowns in March 2020, many of the marketing and communications leaders spoke about these topics in the context of COVID-19 and the advent of remote working.



The launch of The Evangelists was an example of how companies can still succeed in spite of the challenges presented by the new normal. Held at the Cabernet-Sauvignon of Chardonnay by Astoria, the launch brought together the marketing and communications leaders featured in the book on a staggered schedule, all following social distancing guidelines and wearing proper personal protective equipment.



Astoria was also one of the esteemed companies included in The Evangelists.



“In the new normal, it’s important to not only market your products and services, but show how you are taking every step to keeping your guests safe. Showcasing how we can provide our guests this great customer experience - in any kind of environment - is central to all of Astoria’s marketing and communications,” said Jackie Ng, the digital marketing and business development head at the Astoria Group.



Business leaders and marketing and communications professionals interested in buying the book can do so here: https://bit.ly/BookshelfPHOrderForm



About Eastvantage

Eastvantage provides tailor-fit, flexible business solutions to global companies, enabling offshore outsourcing and remote staffing operations that result in business growth, bringing a wealth of global insight and local knowledge through hands-on approach to managing client relationships. Apart from IT and software development services, Eastvantage also provides outsourced services in customer care, business support, technology, CRM and e-commerce; bringing a wealth of global insight and local knowledge through our hands-on approach to managing client relationships. Find out more about Eastvantage’s flexible Outsourcing Solutions, Range of Expertise, and Success Stories by visiting https://www.eastvantage.com.



About The Evangelists

The Evangelists: Insights from the Leaders of the Nation’s Most Beloved Brands is a book about the practice of marketing and communications in the Philippine setting. The book features insights from the HR leaders of the following companies: AIDE, Angkas, Anytime Fitness, Astoria, Ayala Foundation, Bayer, Beds and Rooms, Belo Medical Group, Bizu, Blogapalooza, Booky, BPI, Buffalos Wings N Things, Canon, Cebu Pacific, Century Properties, Chatime, CIIT, CIMB Bank, Dojo, Eastern Communication, Eastvantage, Endeavor Philippines, FEU, Foodpanda, 51 Talk, GCash, Grand Hyatt, GSK, Havas Ortega, Healthway, Huskee Digital, Kimberly Clark, Kimstore, Lalamove, LBC, Mindshare, Monsanto, Novare Technologies, Novotel Manila, Pet Warehouse, Phoenix Petroleum, Potato Corner, Poundit, Proctor and Gamble, RedDoorz, Robinsonsland, Sutherland Global Services, TaskUs, Teleperformance, Toby’s Sports, Tonik, Unionbank, Veterans Bank, Viber, Villar Group of Companies. Taguig City, Philippines, December 18, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Eastvantage is notably the only Euro-Filipino outsourcing firm featured in the book. The other organizations selected for The Evangelists hail from almost every major business vertical, many of which are household names, such as Unionbank, Century Properties, Anytime Fitness, Bayer, Booky, Angkas, Villar Group, Toby’s Sports, and Teleperformance (a full list of featured companies is noted below).In Eastvantage’s feature, Beth Ballesteros talked about the constant evolution of crisis communications. It is this way Eastvantage recalibrates their crisis communications strategy to meet each challenge that stood out most to the editorial team of The Evangelists.“Eastvantage shows us there is no one solution for all problems, but with a team and cooperation, anything can be overcome,” said managing editor Chiara Siochi, who is part of Ambidextr, the publisher behind the book.The Evangelists was co-authored by writers Pancho Dizon, Monica Padillo, and Roselin Manawis; designed and illustrated by Julia Henares; and overseen by editor-in-chief Ezra Ferraz. Donald Patrick Lim, the Chief Innovation Officer of Udenna Corporation, contributed a foreword, and Jose Magsaysay Jr., the Co-Founder and Chairman Emeritus of Potato Corner, contributed an afterword.The entire editorial team was unanimous in its selection of Eastvantage and hopes that other organizations can learn from its best practices. The topics discussed by the marketing and communications leaders in the book span the gamut of the field, and include social media marketing, crisis communications, corporate social responsibility, media relations, integrated marketing communications, performance marketing, brand building, and should thus be helpful to businesses of any size.Since most of the interviews were done after the start of the government-mandated lockdowns in March 2020, many of the marketing and communications leaders spoke about these topics in the context of COVID-19 and the advent of remote working.The launch of The Evangelists was an example of how companies can still succeed in spite of the challenges presented by the new normal. Held at the Cabernet-Sauvignon of Chardonnay by Astoria, the launch brought together the marketing and communications leaders featured in the book on a staggered schedule, all following social distancing guidelines and wearing proper personal protective equipment.Astoria was also one of the esteemed companies included in The Evangelists.“In the new normal, it’s important to not only market your products and services, but show how you are taking every step to keeping your guests safe. Showcasing how we can provide our guests this great customer experience - in any kind of environment - is central to all of Astoria’s marketing and communications,” said Jackie Ng, the digital marketing and business development head at the Astoria Group.Business leaders and marketing and communications professionals interested in buying the book can do so here: https://bit.ly/BookshelfPHOrderFormAbout EastvantageEastvantage provides tailor-fit, flexible business solutions to global companies, enabling offshore outsourcing and remote staffing operations that result in business growth, bringing a wealth of global insight and local knowledge through hands-on approach to managing client relationships. Apart from IT and software development services, Eastvantage also provides outsourced services in customer care, business support, technology, CRM and e-commerce; bringing a wealth of global insight and local knowledge through our hands-on approach to managing client relationships. Find out more about Eastvantage’s flexible Outsourcing Solutions, Range of Expertise, and Success Stories by visiting https://www.eastvantage.com.About The EvangelistsThe Evangelists: Insights from the Leaders of the Nation’s Most Beloved Brands is a book about the practice of marketing and communications in the Philippine setting. The book features insights from the HR leaders of the following companies: AIDE, Angkas, Anytime Fitness, Astoria, Ayala Foundation, Bayer, Beds and Rooms, Belo Medical Group, Bizu, Blogapalooza, Booky, BPI, Buffalos Wings N Things, Canon, Cebu Pacific, Century Properties, Chatime, CIIT, CIMB Bank, Dojo, Eastern Communication, Eastvantage, Endeavor Philippines, FEU, Foodpanda, 51 Talk, GCash, Grand Hyatt, GSK, Havas Ortega, Healthway, Huskee Digital, Kimberly Clark, Kimstore, Lalamove, LBC, Mindshare, Monsanto, Novare Technologies, Novotel Manila, Pet Warehouse, Phoenix Petroleum, Potato Corner, Poundit, Proctor and Gamble, RedDoorz, Robinsonsland, Sutherland Global Services, TaskUs, Teleperformance, Toby’s Sports, Tonik, Unionbank, Veterans Bank, Viber, Villar Group of Companies. Contact Information Eastvantage

Tina Vargas

+63 2 8876 1444



www.eastvantage.com

Like us: www.facebook.com/eastvantage

Follow us on Twitter: eastvantage



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Eastvantage Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend