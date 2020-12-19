Press Releases SMi Group Press Release

Receive press releases from SMi Group: By Email RSS Feeds: New Speakers Announced for the 4th Annual Military Robotics and Autonomous Systems Conference

SMi Group Reports: New speakers from several nations have signed up for the Military Robotics and Autonomous Systems Conference, taking place virtually next April.

London, United Kingdom, December 19, 2020 --(



For those interested in attending it is £299 for military and government personnel, and just £999 for commercial organisations. Register at http://www.robotics-autonomous.com/pr2



New speakers for 2021 include:



• The US

Senior Chief Petty Officer James Harvey, Senior Enlisted Advisor, United States Naval Special Warfare Command will be presenting on ‘Human-Machine Teaming with the US Naval Special Warfare Command’.



• Italy

Lieutenant Colonel Vito Marra, Head of Concept Development Section, General Planning Division, Italian Armed Forces will be presenting on ‘Furthering the Italian Army’s Modernisation Program through Developing RAS Capabilities’.



• The Netherlands

Mr Eric den Breejen, Technical Consultant, Intelligent Autonomous Systems, Netherlands Organisation for Applied Scientific Research (TNO) will be presenting on "Safely Handling Explosive Threats using ROV - From EOD Operator to Enhanced Remote Dexterous Tele- Manipulation Robotics."



• Israel

Name Withheld for Security Reasons, Robotics Systems Knowledge Leader, IDF will be presenting on "An Update from the IDF Robotics and Autonomy Section."



• Norway

Dr Kim Mathiassen, Senior Researcher, FFI (Norwegian Defence Research Establishment) will be presenting on "Unmanned Ground Vehicles Research for Norwegian Defence."



The full agenda can be viewed at http://www.robotics-autonomous.com/pr2



Military Robotics and Autonomous Systems

12th - 13th April 2021

Virtual Conference: Online Access Only

Sponsors & Exhibitors: Domo Tactical Communications, FLIR Systems, Idan Drive, Rowden Technologies, and Safran Group



SMi Group offer direct access to key decision makers through tailored sponsorship and exhibitor packages. Please contact Justin Predescu on +44 (0) 20 7827 6130 or email jpredescu@smi-online.co.uk.



For all delegate enquiries, contact James Hitchen on +44 (0) 20 7827 6054 or email jhitchen@smi-online.co.uk.



Trizsa Ardael

+44 (0) 20 7827 6088



http://www.robotics-autonomous.com/pr2



