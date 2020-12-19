Natur’alley Introduces an Astonishing Plant-Based Foot Balm

Press Releases Natur'Alley Ltd Press Release

For dry feet, cracking Skin or Athlete Foot, Natur’Alley has created the most amazing, high quality balm for foot skin repair and protection. 100% plant-based and vegan-friendly.

London, United Kingdom, December 19, 2020 --(



The Natur’Alley Foot Balm has been especially researched and handcrafted to soothe and repair dry feet’s skin, while ensuring continuous protection for over 24 hours. This breathtaking gem, inspired by ancient traditional remedies, was created using a blend of natural butter including the mighty kokum which has fatty acids, antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties. Furthermore, Natur’Alley also included a mix of essential oils to this amazing foot balm to not only help moisturize and protect the skin form fungal infections, but also to offer a refreshing and relaxing citrus scent.



In essence, this wonderful Foot Balm will deeply moisturize your feet, help shed all dry skin cells within a few days, and offer an additional protective layer which will leave the skin feeling silky, soft and glowing.



Natur’Alley is a new and focused British brand offering a range of 100% plant based and high quality skincare products. This brand aims to be sustainable and its sourcing does not involve any sort of modern slavery, children slavery or animal cruelty. Moreover as a vegan brand, Natur’Alley guarantees that none of its products contains animal or chemical traces.



Nameste Rummens

+447305917640



https://www.natur-alley.com



