Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases AppearMe Press Release

Receive press releases from AppearMe: By Email RSS Feeds: AppearMe Announces the Launch of Its New Service

Glendale, CA, December 19, 2020 --(



AppearMe now offers a nationwide network of over 10,000 expert witnesses & litigation support specialists at their fingertips for all litigation attorneys and law firms.



AppearMe, a real-time and on-demand mobile & web application that connects litigators with appearance, deposition and freelance attorneys within 60 seconds, continues to expand its full suite of services for attorneys and law firms across the nation. The UC Berkeley SkyDeck company has recently launched a new service - a free directory of expert witnesses & litigation support specialists designed to help attorneys quickly and easily find the expertise and law firm services they need.



The Directory by AppearMe is an innovative and easy-to-use tool that connects attorneys and law firms registered on the AppearMe network with over 10,000 expert witnesses and litigation support professionals nationwide, allowing them to browse, evaluate, and choose experts that meet their needs within minutes.



The CEO of AppearMe strongly believes that technology is the key to efficient, strategic, and successful litigation. “Using our Expert Witness Directory, litigators can find the experts they need within minutes without spending thousands of dollars and endless hours. Lawyers should focus on lawyering, not procedural matters that can be automated using modern technology,” states Mr. Margarian, one of the co-founders of the company.



The directory is organized by areas of expertise and provides detailed information about the expert witnesses and litigation support specialists' skills, professional and litigation background. The directory features the profiles of court reporters, interpreters, legal writers, videographers, polygraph examiners, title searchers, paralegals, law librarians, legal assistants, and more. Expert witnesses listed in the directory cover a wide range of fields, including hospitals, medical & health; environmental & science; law & legal; hotel, food & restaurant; insurance; real estate; transportation; family & education, etc.



The new directory by AppearMe helps expert witnesses and litigation support professionals showcase their expertise and services to a broader audience, allowing them to market their services for free.



For more information on the experts’ directory by AppearMe, visit the website or download the AppearMe application from the App Store or Google Play.



About AppearMe:



AppearMe is an all-in-one legal tool that makes it easier for attorneys and law firms to increase their efficiency and drive productivity. The application enables them to submit and accept appearance, deposition and freelance requests nationwide. Once the attorney or record posts the request, all attorneys registered in the network get emails and push notifications and respond to it within 60 seconds. Furthermore, AppearMe allows attorneys to find appearance attorneys a week, a day, or even 10 minutes before the scheduled appearance.



AppearMe, Inc.

Address: 801 N. Brand Blvd.

Suite 210-B Glendale, CA 91203.

Phone: (888) 900-3080 Glendale, CA, December 19, 2020 --( PR.com )-- AppearMe launches a free directory of Expert Witnesses and Litigation Support Providers to better service litigating attorneys and law firms.AppearMe now offers a nationwide network of over 10,000 expert witnesses & litigation support specialists at their fingertips for all litigation attorneys and law firms.AppearMe, a real-time and on-demand mobile & web application that connects litigators with appearance, deposition and freelance attorneys within 60 seconds, continues to expand its full suite of services for attorneys and law firms across the nation. The UC Berkeley SkyDeck company has recently launched a new service - a free directory of expert witnesses & litigation support specialists designed to help attorneys quickly and easily find the expertise and law firm services they need.The Directory by AppearMe is an innovative and easy-to-use tool that connects attorneys and law firms registered on the AppearMe network with over 10,000 expert witnesses and litigation support professionals nationwide, allowing them to browse, evaluate, and choose experts that meet their needs within minutes.The CEO of AppearMe strongly believes that technology is the key to efficient, strategic, and successful litigation. “Using our Expert Witness Directory, litigators can find the experts they need within minutes without spending thousands of dollars and endless hours. Lawyers should focus on lawyering, not procedural matters that can be automated using modern technology,” states Mr. Margarian, one of the co-founders of the company.The directory is organized by areas of expertise and provides detailed information about the expert witnesses and litigation support specialists' skills, professional and litigation background. The directory features the profiles of court reporters, interpreters, legal writers, videographers, polygraph examiners, title searchers, paralegals, law librarians, legal assistants, and more. Expert witnesses listed in the directory cover a wide range of fields, including hospitals, medical & health; environmental & science; law & legal; hotel, food & restaurant; insurance; real estate; transportation; family & education, etc.The new directory by AppearMe helps expert witnesses and litigation support professionals showcase their expertise and services to a broader audience, allowing them to market their services for free.For more information on the experts’ directory by AppearMe, visit the website or download the AppearMe application from the App Store or Google Play.About AppearMe:AppearMe is an all-in-one legal tool that makes it easier for attorneys and law firms to increase their efficiency and drive productivity. The application enables them to submit and accept appearance, deposition and freelance requests nationwide. Once the attorney or record posts the request, all attorneys registered in the network get emails and push notifications and respond to it within 60 seconds. Furthermore, AppearMe allows attorneys to find appearance attorneys a week, a day, or even 10 minutes before the scheduled appearance.AppearMe, Inc.Address: 801 N. Brand Blvd.Suite 210-B Glendale, CA 91203.Phone: (888) 900-3080 Contact Information AppearMe

Kristina Forbes

888-900-3080



https://www.appearme.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from AppearMe Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend