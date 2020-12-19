Saint Louis Closet Co. Donates to DEAF, Inc. for Signing Santa Event

Press Releases Saint Louis Closet Co. Press Release

Maplewood, MO, December 19, 2020 --(



This month’s donation is a direct result of a percentage of gross sales made throughout November. So far in 2020, Saint Louis Closet Co. has donated $28,941.76 to multiple local nonprofits.



DEAF, Inc.’s “Breakfast with Signing Santa” creates a safe place for deaf and hard-of-hearing children to connect and interact with peers using sign language. This is an opportunity that they may not have in their neighborhood or even at their school. It additionally creates a welcoming place for parents, who are just learning more about their child’s hearing loss, to build their own support network. Participating children may also receive a special gift from Santa and meet his reindeer.



For more information, please visit www.deafinc.org.



Each month, a new charity is selected for this dynamic effort. December’s selection is Toys for Tots. For more information on Closets for a Cause, please visit www.stlouisclosetco.com/giving-back.



About Saint Louis Closet Co.



Saint Louis Closet Co. designs, manufactures, and installs custom closets and organizational systems for both residential and commercial clients. The company is locally-owned and operated by Jennifer Quinn Williams since 1991, offering adjustable, floor-based closet systems, and free in-home estimates.



Jennifer Williams

314-781-9000



www.stlouisclosetco.com



