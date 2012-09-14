New Hinges from Elesa Get the Best Out of Reinforced Technopolymers

Press Releases ELESA (UK) Ltd Press Release

Metheringham, United Kingdom, December 20, 2020 --(



Completing the new Elesa hinge line up they have the CFG-ERS friction locking hinges in black or grey, which enable temporary fixing of a door in any position, by virtue of its locking handle. Typically, they are of value in assembly of protective aluminium profile enclosures and screens. Metheringham, United Kingdom, December 20, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Elesa have long been market leaders in the use of reinforced technopolymers for robust industrial applications and specialised environments – so they are again delighted to announce new hinge products in this material. The Elesa range of hinges in engineering plastics are designed for protective enclosures, cabinets and frames where strength, lightness, cost and corrosion resistance are key factors in provision of doors or access panels.New CFTX-PP hinges in glass reinforced polypropylene are excellent in acidic or basic washdown situations. CFM-VD visually detectable polyamide hinges in RAL 5005 blue are especially suited to the food and pharmaceutical industries, as are the CFM-MD sister products in metal detectable RAL 5001 blue.New, and again in glass reinforced polyamide technopolymer, are the CFM-TR for enclosures and panels together with the CFM-TR-G hinges with ingenious spacing arrangements to accommodate glass doors or panels.Completing the new Elesa hinge line up they have the CFG-ERS friction locking hinges in black or grey, which enable temporary fixing of a door in any position, by virtue of its locking handle. Typically, they are of value in assembly of protective aluminium profile enclosures and screens. Contact Information ELESA (UK) Ltd.

