Robotics and UGVs for Remote Situational Awareness Discussed at Future Armoured Vehicles Situational Awareness 2021

SMi Group reports: Industry and military speakers are set to cover a new theme at the virtual Future Armoured Vehicles Situational Awareness conference next April.

With this in mind, the US Army Futures Command are set to speak at the Future Armoured Vehicles Situational Awareness conference, taking place virtually on the 12th and 13th April 2021, where there will be a strong focus on the collaboration between military, research and industry.



All attendance by military and government personnel will be free of charge and commercial organisation can register for £999. Register at http://www.armouredvehicles-sa.com/pr2



Delegates will hear exclusive briefings from the US Army Futures Command and Diehl Defence covering one of the new focuses next year - "Robotics and UGVs – Remote Situational Awareness."



Lieutenant Colonel Chris Orlowski, Product Manager, Robotic Combat Vehicle, US Army Futures Command will be briefing on "Exploring advances in Robotics and Sensor Networking to optimise Situational Awareness for Future Mechanised Forces," covering:

• Ensuring future RCV platforms possess a modular system architecture to facilitate the integration of different modules and mission-critical systems

• Optimising visibility and local SA capabilities for RCV operators to using advanced optical capabilities to facilitate traversal of challenging terrain and threat detection at all ranges

• Developing new forward observation and reconnaissance strategies for mechanised units by exploiting MUMT opportunities with the RCV

• Maximising sub-system redundancy and network connectivity to ensure RCV operators retain C2 capabilities in EMS contested environments



Dr Alexander Wolf, Head of Technology, Platforms and Unmanned Systems, Diehl Defence GmbH & Co. KG will brief on "Unmanned Ground Vehicles — development status and integration into military environment," covering:

• Presentation of current developments at Diehl Defence in the field unmanned and remote driving in armoured vehicles

• Sensor networking between of UGVs/UAVs and Manned-Unmanned teaming strategies

• Incorporating sensor data and intelligence from UGVs & UAVs into existing Battlefield-Management Systems



The brochure including the full speaker line-up and presentation details is available to download at http://www.armouredvehicles-sa.com/pr2



Future Armoured Vehicles Situational Awareness

12th - 13th April 2021

Virtual Conference: Online Access Only

Sponsors & Exhibitors: Lockheed Martin, Hensoldt Optronics and Galleon Embedded Computing



*Source: defence-blog.com



Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk London, United Kingdom, December 20, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Recently, it was announced that the US Army Futures Command demonstrated Manned-Unmanned Teaming (MUMT) capabilities for Army Leadership during the Phase I Soldier Operational Experiment in Colorado. MUMT is the synchronization of various combat weapon systems to decrease the sensor-to-shooter timeline and significantly enhance warfighter situational awareness. At the core, the capability enables the sharing of high-bandwidth data, video and ISR info between manned airborne platforms and unmanned systems. *With this in mind, the US Army Futures Command are set to speak at the Future Armoured Vehicles Situational Awareness conference, taking place virtually on the 12th and 13th April 2021, where there will be a strong focus on the collaboration between military, research and industry.All attendance by military and government personnel will be free of charge and commercial organisation can register for £999. Register at http://www.armouredvehicles-sa.com/pr2Delegates will hear exclusive briefings from the US Army Futures Command and Diehl Defence covering one of the new focuses next year - "Robotics and UGVs – Remote Situational Awareness."Lieutenant Colonel Chris Orlowski, Product Manager, Robotic Combat Vehicle, US Army Futures Command will be briefing on "Exploring advances in Robotics and Sensor Networking to optimise Situational Awareness for Future Mechanised Forces," covering:• Ensuring future RCV platforms possess a modular system architecture to facilitate the integration of different modules and mission-critical systems• Optimising visibility and local SA capabilities for RCV operators to using advanced optical capabilities to facilitate traversal of challenging terrain and threat detection at all ranges• Developing new forward observation and reconnaissance strategies for mechanised units by exploiting MUMT opportunities with the RCV• Maximising sub-system redundancy and network connectivity to ensure RCV operators retain C2 capabilities in EMS contested environmentsDr Alexander Wolf, Head of Technology, Platforms and Unmanned Systems, Diehl Defence GmbH & Co. KG will brief on "Unmanned Ground Vehicles — development status and integration into military environment," covering:• Presentation of current developments at Diehl Defence in the field unmanned and remote driving in armoured vehicles• Sensor networking between of UGVs/UAVs and Manned-Unmanned teaming strategies• Incorporating sensor data and intelligence from UGVs & UAVs into existing Battlefield-Management SystemsThe brochure including the full speaker line-up and presentation details is available to download at http://www.armouredvehicles-sa.com/pr2Future Armoured Vehicles Situational Awareness12th - 13th April 2021Virtual Conference: Online Access OnlySponsors & Exhibitors: Lockheed Martin, Hensoldt Optronics and Galleon Embedded ComputingSMi Group offer direct access to key decision makers through tailored sponsorship and exhibitor packages. For details contact Sadia Malick on +44 (0) 207 827 6748 or email smalick@smi-online.co.uk.For all delegate enquiries, contact James Hitchen on +44 (0) 20 7827 6054 or email jhitchen@smi-online.co.uk.*Source: defence-blog.comAbout SMi Group:Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk Contact Information SMi Group

