LiceDoctors Offers Boston Families 10 Tips to Eliminate Head Lice

LiceDoctors Lice Treatment Service gives Boston families professional advice on comprehensive lice treatment. The company makes house calls to the greater Boston area and has successfully treated over 500,000 clients using a chemical-free approach.

Boston, MA, December 20, 2020 --



Factors Contributing to the High Incidence

Despite growing awareness of the problem, the incidence remains stubbornly high. Lice are primarily spread through head-to-head contact. While it is possible to contract head lice from a vector such as clothing or a piece of furniture, this is rare.



A major factor in the persistence of lice cases is the failure of chemical treatments to eradicate active cases. Several studies, including a major one conducted by Dr. Yoon at Southern Illinois University show that head lice have developed a resistance to chemical treatments. These bugs have mutated as a survival mechanism rendering the treatments ineffective.



What Parents Can Do

Faced with a head lice diagnosis, parents are often overwhelmed. They know from word of mouth that drug store chemical treatments often don't work. Prescription treatments are expensive, often are chemically-based which is a concern to many parents, and are also not fully effective. Do it yourself treatments may seem to work for awhile but then a couple of weeks later signs of lice return.



LiceDoctors, the largest at-home professional lice treatment service in the U.S., says that parents must have a disciplined and comprehensive approach to lice eradication. Wendy Beck, owner of LiceDoctors says that, "Lice treatment requires a multi-step approach. It is painstaking and there are no short cuts. Often parents find that professional lice treatment is their best option."



Best Lice Treatment Protocol

For parents interested in trying to treat their children on their own, LiceDoctors recommends that they take the following steps:

1. Bring a child into the best light available. Outdoor lighting is ideal but a bright lamp is effective as well.

2. Have on hand a high-quality metal lice comb, oil, a regular comb, and paper towels.

3. Saturate the hair with oil.

4. Comb with the metal lice comb, wiping comb on paper towel.

5. Keep in mind that nits will be brown against the paper towel and are round on one side, pointy on the other.

6. If what you pull out is white, it will not be visible against the paper towel. Those are not nits; they are either dandruff or DEC plugs which are secretions from oil glands.

7. Next wash and dry the hair.

8. Taking the regular comb, divide the hair into two inch sections.

9. Grab a section of hair and fan it in so that you can see each strand.

10. Nits will be glued to the hair close to the scalp. Grab each nit with your fingers and slide down the strand until all signs of nits are gone.



LiceDoctors has used their expertise in successfully treating more than 500,000 clients. They stress that the key to lice treatment is the removal of all nits. According to Beck, "If you leave nits behind, they will hatch and the case will persist. This is where families run into trouble. They must extract all nits for successful lice treatment."



